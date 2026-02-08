Soha Ali Khan navigates through the dangerous sidewalks in Mumbai, calls them 'death traps'

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan has once again used social media to raise concern regarding the horrible conditions of the Mumbai roads.

She revealed that as she was on a relaxing evening walk, she came across a broken sidewalk. Pointing out how dangerous this can be if someone ends up falling inside, Soha called it a "death trap".

Publishing a video of herself navigating her way through such a sidewalk on her Insta Stories, she wrote, "Just a relaxing evening stroll navigating sidewalks that collapse into death traps (sic)."

However, this is not the first time that Soha has highlighted the problem.

Prior to this, she shed light on the ‘never ending and risky road construction’ in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The 'Chhorii 2' actress dropped a picture showing the harsh ground reality of the place on social media. The still featured Soha's daughter, Inaaya, watching the unchecked construction of the roads while standing carefully on a muddy, broken road lined with barricades, debris, and other construction material.

Meanwhile, Soha recently celebrated 20 years of her iconic movie, "Rang De Basanti", along with Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ajit Andhare.

Soha took to her Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the emotional reunion.

A video from the post had the cast and crew of "Rang De Basanti" cutting a cake to mark 2 decades of the film reaching the cinema halls.

"20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still (fire emoji) #rangdebasanti 🇮🇳 #twentyyearsofrangdebasanti #reunion," Soha wrote the caption.

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial, "Rang De Basanti" shares the tale of a group of young friends who are inspired by our revolutionary freedom fighters and end up taking a stand against the ongoing corruption in modern India.

--IANS

pm/