Soha Ali Khan flaunts her ‘MasterChef Limited Edition’ roti she makes ‘once in every 12 months’

Mumbai Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a fun and light-hearted glimpse from her kitchen where she was seen trying hard to make a perfect roti (Indian flatbread). The actress jokingly revealed that she makes roti “once every 12 months.”

Posting a fun video on her social media account, Soha gave her fans a sneak peek into her culinary attempt.

She captioned the post as, “Masterchef Limited edition - airs once every 12 months”

In the video, Soha is seen dressed in a pink traditional outfit, trying her best to roll out a roti into the shape of an accurate circle on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The actress is seen standing at her kitchen counter with flour dusted around, and carefully flattening the dough with a rolling pin. By the end of it, she appears pretty pleased with her efforts and self-made roti, radiating a warm smile.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri a few days ago, the actress had shared a video montage that featured moments from her Mahashivratri celebrations at her in-laws’ home. In a video captioned “Happy Mahashivratri”, Soha Ali Khan’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law were seen conducting a Pooja at their residence. Soha Ali Khan, husband and actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya were seen joining in, and offering prayers to Lord Shiva, chanting mantras and participating in the rituals.

For the uninitiated, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, come from different religious backgrounds. While Soha comes from a Muslim family, Kunal is from a Hindu family. But despite that the are always seen celebrating festivals from all faiths with equal enthusiasm.

From Christmas and Eid to Diwali and Mahashivratri and other festivals, the couple is seen embracing every occasion with equal excitement, ensuring their daughter Inaaya experiences the beauty of them all.

