Soha Ali Khan explains the programming of her podcast show

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, who has released her podcast ‘All About Her’ on streaming medium, has broken down the dynamics of the programming of the podcast.

The actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show, and shared that each episode on average clocks 60 minutes.

She told IANS, “So the format is to have typically 60 minute on average conversations on a certain subject. So our very first subject, for example, is on nutrition. How it affects women, especially because women's bodies are different compared to men's. And as a result, there are certain times in our lives, whether it's pregnancy, whether it's perimenopause, where we require different nutrition.

And then we have a phenomenal woman who talks about her journey with nutrition, someone who we typically look up to for nutrition. So in this case, we're lucky to have Malaika Arora Khan, she'll be speaking about her journey with nutrition. And then we also have an expert. So for nutrition, we've got Rujuta Divekar, who is a nutritionist. And both of them speak to me for about an hour on all the questions that I have, when it comes to nutrition and intermittent fasting.

She further mentioned, “Some will be a little shorter, but I don't think they will be much shorter than an hour. And some like the one we have on nutrition or oncology, those are broad subjects, then they might go up to a maximum of like 1 hour and 20 minutes”.

When asked about how each episode will be broken down into sizable chunks for Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts, she said, “There will be about maybe four shots or so that we will do. In the beginning, the idea is to have shorter chunks because the idea is really to draw traffic to the episode”.

“And then once we hopefully become a little more established, then we can have longer shots in case people want to consume, you know, the content that is relevant to them”, she added.

‘All About Her’ is available to stream on YouTube.

