Soha Ali Khan enjoys a trip to the Island with hubby Kunal Kemmu & daughter Inaaya

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated husband Kunal Khemmu's birthday with a fun trip to the Maldives with their little bundle of joy, Inaaya.

Sharing a glimpse of their time amidst nature, Soha dropped a couple of captivating pictures of herself in a white bikini, enjoying coconuts and relaxing on the beach.

However, one of the pictures showed Kunal on the top of a tree.

Another snap from the vacation had little Inaaya playing in the sand.

"Day 3 on the island - climbed a tree, befriended a coconut, cracked it open, no regrets...islandsurvivor #coconutchronicles," Soha captioned the post.

On Monday, Soha shared a belated birthday wish for her husband on social media, revealing that they were too busy enjoying the moment to post anything.

The 'Chhorii 2' actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a group of photographs from their Maldivian trip.

The post had the couple celebrating Kunal's special day with a romantic birthday dinner by the beach.

Soha captioned the post, “May be late to post but never too late to celebrate #lategram because we were too busy living the moment #worththewait #birthdayboy @kunalkemmu."

As Kunal celebrated his 42nd birthday on May 25, his better half, Soha used Instagram to post some photos with the birthday boy from their Maldives getaway. Wishing him, Soha penned, “Aaj kissi ka to birthday hai... #happybirthday.”

One of the snaps showed Soha giving Kunal a peck on the cheek.

On the professional front, Soha recently delivered a memorable performance as Daasi Maa in the horror drama “Chhorii 2”.

Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, the project is a sequel to the 2021 flick "Chhorii". With Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead role, the film features Soha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

