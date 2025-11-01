Soha Ali Khan channels her inner ‘momager’ as she showcases her Halloween entourage

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan embraced the Halloween spirit with a fun twist as she turned into a “momager,” sharing glimpses of her themed celebration with husband Kunal Kemmu, who took on the role of security for their daughter Inaaya.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures featuring her along with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and filmmaker-actor husband Kunal, all dressed up to the T for Halloween.

“It's our Halloween entourage - the star, the (slightly stressed) momager and the muscle ! World tour pending...#happyhalloween,” Soha wrote as the caption.

Talking about the couple, Soha and Kunal were in a relationship since 2009. They got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and married in Mumbai in 2015. The couple welcomed Inaaya in 2017.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.

Talking about Kunal, he made his directorial debut in 2024 with Madgaon Express. It stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

As an actor, his last appearance was in the film Kanjoos Makhichoos directed by Vipul Mehta. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film also stars Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava.

Known for his perfect comic timing, Kunal’s popular work includes films such as Golmaal series, Kalyug, Dhol, Lootcase, Malang, Go Goa Gone, Traffic signal and many others.

--IANS

dc/