Soha Ali Khan bids farewell to Maldives with ‘sunburnt noses and vitamin D to last the year’

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan recently wrapped up her refreshing family vacation in the Maldives, sharing beautiful sun-soaked moments from the trip.

With sunburnt noses and a healthy dose of vitamin D to keep her energized for months, the actress embraced the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation during her tropical getaway. On Thursday, Soha posted a heartwarming video from the beach vacation and wrote, “Sunburnt noses, happy hearts, and enough Vitamin D to last the year.”

The video captures Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya enjoying quality family time in the Maldives. The family is seen splashing around playfully in the pool, indulging in various water activities that showcase their bond and joy. Soha and Kunal are also seen diving into the clear blue sea, exploring the underwater world together, while leisurely strolling along the pristine beaches. Meanwhile, little Inaaya is full of energy, cycling happily along the sandy paths, soaking in the beautiful surroundings. The video perfectly reflects the warmth, fun, and togetherness shared by the family during their tropical getaway.

The Rang De Basanti actress has been sharing glimpses of their memorable Maldives vacation on social media, giving a peek into their fun-filled family moments. The trip was made even more special as they celebrated Kunal Kemmu’s birthday amidst the stunning island backdrop. Soha shares glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram. The photos showcased the couple posing gracefully, savoring a romantic birthday dinner by the shore, practicing yoga against a breathtaking ocean backdrop, enjoying a beachside movie night with their daughter Inaaya, and embarking on an exciting deep-sea diving adventure.

“May be late to post, but never too late to celebrate #lategram because we were too busy living the moment #worththewait #birthdayboy @kunalkemmu,” Soha wrote as the caption.

Kunal Kemmu turned 42 on May 25, and the actor celebrated his special day with his wife and daughter in the Maldives.

