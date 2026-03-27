March 27, 2026 7:35 PM हिंदी

Social media users demand removal of Vishal Dadlani from ‘Indian Idol’

Social media users demand removal of Vishal Dadlani from ‘Indian Idol’

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani is being boycotted on social media over his recent video with a Pakistani journalist. Many users have also demanded his ousting from the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’.

The composer serves as one of the judges on the singing reality show. On Friday, users took to their X, formerly Twitter, and spoke about how the composer has spoken with the journalist of a rogue nation which is India’s arch-nemesis.

One social media user wrote, “Remove Vishal Dadlani From Indian Idol @SonyTV”.

Another wrote, “Vishal Dadlani has questioned our sovereignty and our right to exist as a nation by aligning with Pakistani terrorists. This clearly constitutes an act of terrorism as per new Bhartiya definition Please get him booked under UAPA”.

A third user wrote, “He is the biggest anti-Indian I have ever seen and is getting repetitive opportunities”.

Another user wrote, “The best way to teach them a lesson is to not watch. Sony is known not to give a damn about such issues”.

The recent controversy involving Vishal Dadlani stems from a viral video showing him interacting with Pakistani journalist Safina Khan in London, the latter is known for harbouring anti-India views. The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms. The interaction appeared informal, with both seen conversing casually at what reports describe as a public or event setting. The video triggered strong online reactions, largely due to Safina Khan’s controversial public image and alleged political positions, which have been debated. As of now, the composer has not issued a detailed public clarification regarding the interaction.

India and Pakistan share a long history of conflicts, and war exchanges. The two nations have fought 3 major wars of 1965, 1971, and 1999, with India comprehensively winning all of them. As Pakistan cannot win in traditional warfare against India, they have deployed their proxies to attack India waging a prolonged asymmetric war.

--IANS

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