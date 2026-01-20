January 20, 2026 12:49 PM हिंदी

Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Cheekatilo’: ‘What interested me was the responsibility inherent to the role’

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has talked about her character in the upcoming Telugu thriller “Cheekatilo” and said her Sandhya isn’t chasing drama, she’s chasing clarity.

Sandhya is a true crime podcaster portrayed by Sobhita in the Telugu thriller, which is set in the heart of Hyderabad. Cheekatilo is an edge-of-the-seat crime suspense that follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster portrayed by Sobhita, whose relentless quest for truth exposes some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city.

Describing Sandhya’s inner compass and what drives her pursuit of justice, Sobhita explained, “I see Sandhya as a natural leader, not because she is fearless, but because she doesn’t let uncertainty decide her actions.

“There’s a quiet decisiveness to her. She’s driven by the need for clarity rather than validation, and that steadiness is what ultimately moves the story forward.”

Reflecting on what drew her to playing a true-crime podcaster, navigating such moral complexity, she added: “What interested me was the responsibility inherent to the role. Sandhya isn’t chasing drama; she’s chasing clarity. That mindset, of asking uncomfortable questions and remaining steady in uncertainty is something I carried forward from this experience.”

The movie also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas.

Cheekatilo is directed by Sharan Kopishetty, produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Production Pvt Ltd, and written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty.

The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 23.

Talking about Sobhita, the actress made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016 and subsequently played the lead role in the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven.

Dhulipala went on to appear in commercial successes, the Telugu films Goodachari and Major, the Malayalam films Moothon and Kurup, the two-part Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II, and the series The Night Manager.

She expanded to American cinema with the action thriller Monkey Man.

