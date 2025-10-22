SOAR laying foundation for digitally inclusive, competitive, and self-reliant India: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Amid the global transformation driven by advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) programme is laying the foundation for a digitally inclusive, competitive, and self-reliant India, said the government on Wednesday.

Launched in July 2025 by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the SOAR programme aims to integrate AI competencies into India's educational framework.

It aligns with the government’s goal to lead in global technological advancements, equipping the youth with skills for high-demand sectors like IT, digital innovation, and AI-driven industries.

“The Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) programme marks a pivotal step toward positioning India as a global leader in AI-driven education and workforce development,” the government said in an official statement.

“As a cornerstone of the Viksit Bharat at 2047 vision, SOAR lays the foundation for a digitally inclusive, competitive, and self-reliant India, ready to shape the future of global innovation,” it added.

SOAR’s key mission is to foster AI awareness, support economic self-reliance, and build a tech-driven India.

It targets school students from class 6 to class 12 and educators to enable a future-ready India in this increasingly digital world.

The programme incorporates three targeted 15-hour modules for students and one independent 45-hour module for educators, focusing on topics like ethical AI use and basic concepts of machine learning.

The programme embeds AI literacy within school curricula and vocational training. SOAR not only equips students and educators with cutting-edge skills but also fosters a culture of innovation and ethical technology use.

Partnering with platforms like the Skill India Digital Hub, the programme ensures accessibility across diverse socio-economic groups and empowers India’s youth to drive technological and economic progress.

"By fostering a robust ecosystem of AI-literate students and educators, the initiative aims to create a pipeline of skilled professionals for roles in AI development, data analytics, and tech innovation," the statement said.

--IANS

rvt/