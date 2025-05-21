May 21, 2025 12:00 AM हिंदी

Snehil Mehra on YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's arrest: Regulations should be put in place

Snehil Mehra on YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's arrest: Regulations should be put in place

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Content creator and actress Snehil Mehra shared her views on the arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra after being accused of espionage.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Snehil demanded that if found guilty, Jyoti should be severely punished for betraying her country.

She told IANS, "When I learned about this, I found it to be really unbelievable- just like a plot of a Bollywood movie. But if the Indian Army has made such serious accusations against her, there must be some truth to it. And if these accusations turn out to be true after the investigation, then it is really shameful- the country in which you live, the people of which have made you a celebrity, if you work against that country, it will be considered treason. I believe she should be given a harsh punishment if proven guilty."

When asked if social media influences have been given too much freedom, she shared, " I belong to the film industry, and my years of experience say that we cannot shoot anywhere. If you wish to shoot a film, especially at a religious place like the Maha Kumbh or near a military base, then you need proper permissions. Similarly, I believe some regulations should be placed on the influencers, as the smartphones in our hands have turned everyone into an influencer."

"When the layer of permissions is imposed on these influencers, they will not be able to do such things. Just like censorship in the movies, there must be some rules and regulations in the world of social media.

She further stressed establishing accountability for such incidents.

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was recently arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Jyoti, who owns the YouTube channel "Travel with JO" was taken into custody on May 16.

She will be questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and military intelligence officials.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut gets 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Rashmika Mandanna is a beauty in black as she gets back on the red carpet

Rashmika Mandanna is a beauty in black as she gets back on the red carpet

Jr NTR tells fans: It is you who come to mind first

Jr NTR tells fans: It is you who come to mind first

Maharashtra: Vidarbha's folk art gives a fresh look to redeveloped Itwari railway station

Maharashtra: Vidarbha's folk art gives a fresh look to redeveloped Itwari railway station

We fulfilled 142 of our promises in two years; rest will be completed in next 3 years: K'taka CM

We fulfilled 142 of our promises in two years; rest will be completed in next 3 years: K'taka CM

IPL 2025: Suryavanshi hits 57 as RR sign off on a high with a six-wicket win over CSK

IPL 2025: Suryavanshi hits 57 as RR sign off on a high with a six-wicket win over CSK

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'

Ravie Dubey drops fun behind-the-scenes from ‘Haale Dil’ with Manisha Rani; Trailer to release soon

Ravie Dubey drops fun behind-the-scenes from ‘Haale Dil’ with Manisha Rani; Trailer to release soon

Prashant Kishor launches ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ from JP’s birthplace

Prashant Kishor launches ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ from JP’s birthplace

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal reunite with old friends during their Maldives getaway

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal reunite with old friends during their Maldives getaway