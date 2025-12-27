Sneha Ullal wishes her ‘first reel love’ Salman Khan ‘peace, protection’ on b’day

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 on Saturday, his “Lucky: No Time For Love” co-star Sneha Ullal wished for her first “reel love” , a year full of “peace and protection.”

Sneha took to Instagram, where she posted a string of images from the 2005 film. It also featured a poster of the film along with a BTS moment with Salman.

She wrote: “You will always be my first REEL LOVE. Wishing you Peace & Protection. Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan AKA- Adiiiiiiiiii.”

Lucky: No Time For Love, shortly known as Lucky was directed by Radhika Rao and Vijay Sapru. It depicts the story of two lovers in war-torn Russia.

It told the story of Lucky, who is molested by a Russian boy on her way to school but she escapes and hides in Aditya's car. When a terrorist attack breaks out, the two manage to escape and hide in an isolated graveyard.

Talking about Salman, he rang in his 60th year with his family at his Panvel farmhouse, with close friends, including actors Genelia Deshmukh, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh. The superstar even cut a cake with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse.

Talking about Sneha, who was last seen on screen in the film “Love You Loktantra” in 2022, she made her debut in Telugu movies with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which turned out to be a huge hit. She was then seen in the Telugu movie Her Nenu Meeku Telusa?

It was followed by an appearance in the song Nuvvu Ready in the Telugu movie King opposite Nagarjuna.

Her 2010 release, Simha, opposite Balakrishna, turned out to be a blockbuster.

Sneha was brought up in the Middle East in Muscat, Oman. Later, she moved to Mumbai with her mother and attended Durelo Convent High School and studied at Vartak College. Arpita, sister of Salman, spotted her, and she got to act at 17 in 2003, when she had just completed her 12th standard, in the Hindi film Lucky: No Time for Love.

--IANS

dc/