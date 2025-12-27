December 27, 2025 10:14 AM हिंदी

Sneha Ullal wishes her ‘first reel love’ Salman Khan ‘peace, protection’ on b’day

Sneha Ullal wishes her ‘first reel love’ Salman Khan ‘peace, protection’ on b’day

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 on Saturday, his “Lucky: No Time For Love” co-star Sneha Ullal wished for her first “reel love” , a year full of “peace and protection.”

Sneha took to Instagram, where she posted a string of images from the 2005 film. It also featured a poster of the film along with a BTS moment with Salman.

She wrote: “You will always be my first REEL LOVE. Wishing you Peace & Protection. Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan AKA- Adiiiiiiiiii.”

Lucky: No Time For Love, shortly known as Lucky was directed by Radhika Rao and Vijay Sapru. It depicts the story of two lovers in war-torn Russia.

It told the story of Lucky, who is molested by a Russian boy on her way to school but she escapes and hides in Aditya's car. When a terrorist attack breaks out, the two manage to escape and hide in an isolated graveyard.

Talking about Salman, he rang in his 60th year with his family at his Panvel farmhouse, with close friends, including actors Genelia Deshmukh, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh. The superstar even cut a cake with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse.

Talking about Sneha, who was last seen on screen in the film “Love You Loktantra” in 2022, she made her debut in Telugu movies with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which turned out to be a huge hit. She was then seen in the Telugu movie Her Nenu Meeku Telusa?

It was followed by an appearance in the song Nuvvu Ready in the Telugu movie King opposite Nagarjuna.

Her 2010 release, Simha, opposite Balakrishna, turned out to be a blockbuster.

Sneha was brought up in the Middle East in Muscat, Oman. Later, she moved to Mumbai with her mother and attended Durelo Convent High School and studied at Vartak College. Arpita, sister of Salman, spotted her, and she got to act at 17 in 2003, when she had just completed her 12th standard, in the Hindi film Lucky: No Time for Love.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Punjab National Bank reveals Rs 2,434 crore loan fraud against former promoters of Srei firms

PNB declares Rs 2,434 crore alleged loan fraud against former promoters of Srei firms

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's sweet birthday wish: 'Aap salamat rahein Maalik'

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's sweet birthday wish: 'Aap salamat rahein Maalik'

Shweta Tripathi shoots for next in Bhopal:It came to me when I was craving something immersive

Shweta Tripathi shoots for next in Bhopal: It came to me when I was craving something immersive

'Short Tests are bad for business': CA CEO Greenberg after 20-wicket opening day at MCG (Credit: Cricket Australia)

'Short Tests are bad for business': CA CEO Greenberg after 20-wicket opening day at MCG

Sneha Ullal wishes her ‘first reel love’ Salman Khan ‘peace, protection’ on b’day

Sneha Ullal wishes her ‘first reel love’ Salman Khan ‘peace, protection’ on b’day

India’s long-term structural growth story remains intact amid policy reforms

India’s long-term structural growth story remains intact amid policy reforms

Jackky Bhagnani poses for mushy pictures with Rakul: This b’day stayed with me longer

Jackky Bhagnani poses for mushy pictures with Rakul: This b’day stayed with me longer

Trump to meet Zelensky tomorrow amid push for Ukraine peace deal

Trump to meet Zelensky tomorrow amid push for Ukraine peace deal

CA achieve record attendance on a single day across MCG, SCG and Perth (Credit: MCG)

CA achieve record attendance on a single day across MCG, SCG and Perth

Subhash Ghai calls Salman Khan 'A real hero & a true friend' as he wishes him on his 60th birthday

Subhash Ghai calls Salman Khan 'A real hero & a true friend' as he wishes him on his 60th birthday