October 21, 2025 5:53 PM हिंदी

Smriti Mandhana continues her reign as No. 1 ODI batter in latest rankings

Smriti Mandhana continues her reign as No. 1 ODI batter in latest rankings

Dubai, Oct 21 (IANS) India's opener Smriti Mandhana has strengthened her position at the top of the ICC Women's ODI Batter Rankings as the top players in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup made progress in the latest rankings update.

Mandhana notched up consecutive half-centuries in the tournament, most recently scoring 88 against England in Indore in what was a close loss for India.

Mandhana's performance helped her improve her overall rating and extend her lead as the No. 1 ranked ODI batter to 83 points. England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was her nearest competitor, having scored 191 runs in the tournament.

Mandhana has been in excellent form recently, earning the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for September 2025 due to her performances in the ODI series against Australia prior to the World Cup.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy moves up one place to equal third overall after scoring consecutive centuries at the World Cup. Meanwhile, in-form South African Tazmin Brits also makes progress inside the top 10, rising one spot to ninth, thanks to her own batting efforts.

There is also movement outside the top 10, with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (rising three places to 15th), Australia's opener Phoebe Litchfield (advancing five spots to 17th), and England veteran Heather Knight (climbing 15 places to 18th), all recognised for their excellent batting performances at the World Cup.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone continues to hold a strong lead at the top of the ODI bowlers' rankings, while India’s Deepti Sharma gains ground by climbing three spots to third overall after taking 13 wickets in five World Cup matches.

Australia's spinner Alana King rises two spots to seventh overall. Meanwhile, three Pakistan players receive boosts: Nashra Sundhu moves up three places to 11th, Sadia Iqbal advances five positions to tie for 14th, and Fatima Sana climbs five spots to 24th.

Fatima also moves up the ODI all-rounders list, improving five places to 15th, with Australia's Ash Gardner leading. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu rises one spot to seventh.

--IANS

vi/ab

LATEST NEWS

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history, during the second match of the series in Mirpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: Bangladesh Cricket

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history

Rajat Bedi lauds Raghav Juyal’s craft: ‘Wo kha jata hai’

Rajat Bedi lauds Raghav Juyal’s craft: ‘Wo kha jata hai’

Director Sujeeth clarifies there is no rift between him and 'They call him OG' producer Danayya (Photo Credit: Sujeeth/X)

Director Sujeeth clarifies there is no rift between him and 'They call him OG' producer Danayya

Jessica Simpson says she never imagined being single again

Jessica Simpson says she never imagined being single again

How European Union trade bolsters Russia’s war chest

How European Union trade bolsters Russia’s war chest

Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Will JMM chart its own course in Jharkhand after Bihar seat sharing fiasco?

Will JMM chart its own course in Jharkhand after Bihar seat sharing fiasco?

Censor Board clears Vishnu Vishal's investigative thriller 'Aaryan' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Vishnu Vishal Studioz/X)

Censor Board clears Vishnu Vishal's investigative thriller 'Aaryan' for release with U/A certificate

Lasting peace calls for Afghanistan agreeing to a clear demarcating line with Pakistan

Lasting peace calls for Afghanistan agreeing to a clear demarcating line with Pakistan

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M. Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair