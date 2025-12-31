Smriti Irani reflects on taking career risks, urges everyone to live for “yourself” in 2026

Mumbai Dec 31 (IANS) Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reflected on what the year 2025 has meant for her, highlighting its impact on her career and her willingness to take bold risks.

Sharing a video featuring herself, Smriti, in a heartfelt monologue, was heard asking everybody to live for themselves.

She said, “The last day of the year, the last moment, everyone is waiting impatiently for the next year, with new resolutions, new hopes, new hopes. And if you look back at the year 2025, what will you find?”

She added, “I looked back, and what did I find? I found that the Berkeley that I used to hear about from people – not only did I go to that Berkeley institution, but I also taught a class there digitally. Maybe this is not a big deal for anyone else, but it was for me.”

Irani, mentioning how she chose to embrace her career in the Hindi GEC space, said, “What else happened this year? People told me you have climbed to the top of your political career; don’t turn back. But I turned a little towards the screen so that I could live a few creative moments. People warned me; they said what you are doing will not be successful. But when did I stop? Out of fear that I would fail? I didn’t stop out of fear of failure. I got respect, and I got a lot of love. Some people said, “You oscillate well in the field of politics and media; you did something new; you can do it too.”

Concluding it all, Smriti said, “In the year 2025, I lived a little for myself. You can live 26 too, for yourself. Because the days will come and go, people will meet and separate, and only you will be left. So 26, no matter how it is, we will live with a full heart. We will live for others, but also a little for ourselves. Happy 2026, you are happy. You are happy.”

For the caption, Smriti wrote, “Time never pauses; it simply turns the page. As the year exhales from 25 into 26, may you linger for a moment: rewind the heart, reflect in quiet honesty, reinvigorate the spirit, and rewrite what no longer fits.”

It further read, “May tomorrow arrive gently, holding you in peace, wrapping you in joy, steadying you with comfort, anchoring you in faith, and opening doors to success. #happynewyear”

Smriti Irani, at the peak of her political career, has also made a return to television, revisiting her iconic 2000 blockbuster TV show *Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi* with a reprise of the series that once defined Indian household entertainment.

