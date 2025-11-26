SMAT: Urvil Patel’s historic ton powers Gujarat to 8-wicket win over Services

November 26, 2025 3:16 PM हिंदी

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Gujarat opener Urvil Patel produced one of the most commanding T20 innings of the season, hammering an unbeaten 119 off just 37 deliveries to script an eight-wicket demolition of Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here at the Gymkhana Ground here on Wednesday.

Walking out with clear intent, the Gujarat captain unleashed a breathtaking assault that left Services’ bowlers with no answers. Patel reached his century in 31 balls, a landmark that places him among the fastest centurions in the tournament’s history. His innings was laced with 12 boundaries and 10 sixes, as he single-handedly shifted the match’s momentum within the first half of the chase.

Gujarat, tasked with overhauling a target of 183, needed a solid start, and the opening pair delivered far more than that. Patel and Aarya Desai stitched a commanding 174-run stand, with the latter contributing a fluent 60 off 35 balls. Their partnership virtually ended the contest by the halfway mark as Gujarat completed the chase in a mere 12.3 overs, finishing with 45 balls to spare, a statement victory by any measure.

Earlier, Services had managed to post 183, a competitive score built around Gaurav Kochar’s patient fifty. While their middle order added handy runs, the total ultimately proved insufficient in the face of Patel’s onslaught.

The bowling unit, despite early discipline, was dismantled as Patel shifted gears with relentless aggression, operating at a staggering strike rate exceeding 321. He now holds the record for the joint second-fastest T20 century (off 28 balls) with Punjab's Abhishek Sharma, who hit a 28-ball ton vs Meghalaya in Rajkot last year.

For the Chennai Super Kings, Patel’s heroics come as an encouraging sign. The young batter, retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, had featured in three games for the franchise last season after being drafted in as a replacement, scoring 68 runs at a striking 212.

