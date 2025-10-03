Slow start for Akshay Bhatia, four-way lead at Sanderson Farms

Jackson (USA), Oct 3 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia had a disappointing start despite an even par card on the opening day of the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship in the Fall season of the PGA Tour. Bhatia, who posted an even-par 72 in the opening round, was tied for 88th at the Country Club of Jackson.

Bhatia, entering as the betting favourite, bogeyed the seventh and the eighth and turned in 2-over. Birdies on the 10th, 12th and 13th saw him get under par, but bogeys on the 14th and 16th dashed those hopes despite a birdie in between on the 15th.

Bhatia needs a fast start on the second day tomorrow to move up the leader board and stay in the tournament.

There was a four-way tie for the lead, with Eric Cole, Sam Ryder, Danny Walker, and Garrick Higgo all sharing the first–round lead at 7-under 65.

Ryder played bogey-free and Danny Walker finished with a pair of birdies. Cole managed 10 birdies, which helped offset a double bogey late in the round, and Garrick Higgo continued to show strides after an injury that slowed his progress after a win earlier this year.

Ryder is at No. 110 in the FedExCup, while Walker is at No. 104. The Sanderson Farms Championship is part of the FedExCup Fall where players who did not reach the PGA TOUR's postseason have to finish in the top 100 to keep their full cards.

Walker tied for sixth in THE PLAYERS Championship, but the last five months have been miserable. He showed up at The Country Club of Jackson having missed eight straight cuts to fall out of the top 100.

Rasmus Hojgaard (69) was T-35, coming straight from New York and Ryder Cup victory in his debut for the European Team. He is at No. 87 and now turns his attention toward keeping his card.

