May 30, 2025 6:11 PM हिंदी

Sleeping disorders may signal risk of Parkinson's disease, dementia

Sleeping disorders may signal risk of Parkinson's disease, dementia (Photo: AI generated)

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Sleeping disorders may be act as an early indicator of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia (LBD) -- a type of dementia, according to a study.

The study focussed on patients with Rapid eye movement behaviour disorder -- a sleep disorder where individuals physically act out their dreams during the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep.

"Normally, when we're asleep and dreaming, our muscles are paralysed, but around age 50, some people become very agitated during sleep and start punching, kicking and screaming," said Shady Rahayel, a medical professor at Université de Montréal in Canada.

Unlike sleepwalking, which occurs during slow-wave sleep, RBD occurs during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, he added, and it affects people of middle age.

In the study, published in the journal eBioMedicine, the researchers said that nearly 90 per cent of people with the disorder will go on to develop either Parkinson's disease or LBD.

“RBD is an early warning sign that certain mechanisms in the brain are no longer working as they should," said the team.

"The people with RBD who come to see us are in good health... but of those who subsequently develop a disease, half will have Parkinson's and the other half LBD."

Rahayel explained that with LBD, the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's, "patients are no longer able to function in everyday life".

In addition to dementia, "they will have Parkinson's-like symptoms, vivid visual hallucinations, fluctuating attention and other symptoms."

For the study, the team used data from 1,276 MRI scans of people at risk of, or with, Parkinson's disease or LBD, and also of healthy people.

Using machine learning and computational models, the researchers identified two trajectories of brain atrophy progression.

LBD seems to be associated with brain atrophy that begins in the cortex and then spreads to the interior of the brain, while in Parkinson's the atrophy progresses from the interior to the exterior of the brain.

The team next aims to investigate the factors that lead to this deterioration in the cortex, such as vascular lesions, the effects of drugs, and of lifestyle choices.

"Now that we have identified these new progression patterns, our goal is to be able to determine from an MRI whether a person has one of them so that we can provide the best possible care," said Rahayel.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

‘We need support, not politics’: Poonch victim’s relative criticises Rahul Gandhi

‘We need support, not politics’: Poonch victim’s relative criticises Rahul Gandhi

Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 1,660 crore transmission project in Maharashtra (File Photo courtesy AESL website)

Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 1,660 crore transmission project in Maharashtra

Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash among 55 questioned, say sources

Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash among 55 questioned, say sources

Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?

Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?

Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources

Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources

Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc sequentially, total income dips

Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc on-quarter, total income dips

Kaveri Kapur's latest release 'Reminisce' was penned by her at 15

Kaveri Kapur's latest release 'Reminisce' was penned by her at 15

Bihar: Karakat locals express joy after PM Modi’s rally, thank him for development push

Bihar: Karakat locals express joy after PM Modi’s rally, thank him for development push

Bengal Warriorz looking forward to Season 12 with new acquisitions from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Player Auction to be held in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1.

Bengal Warriorz looking forward to Season 12 with new acquisitions from PKL auction

US Defence Secretary Hegseth in Singapore as Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off amid geopolitical tensions

US Defence Secretary Hegseth in Singapore as Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off amid geopolitical tensions