S.Korea's Science ministry unveils road map for quantum industry

Seoul, Jan 29 (IANS) South Korea's science ministry on Thursday unveiled the road map to foster the quantum industry, aiming to become the world's top quantum chip producer by 2035.

The Ministry of Science and ICT stated that the plan includes fostering 10,000 experts in the field and nurturing 2,000 businesses, to secure homegrown quantum technologies that can deliver industrial breakthroughs by building advancements in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, Yonhap news agency reported.

The government will designate five locations by July to establish what it calls "quantum clusters" that will lead the country's quantum transformation, the ministry added.

"Quantum technology is a formidable innovation that will determine a nation's competitiveness in the post-AI era," Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said in a release.

"The government will mobilize all national capabilities across industry, academia, research institutions, and the public sector to help South Korea emerge as a global hub for quantum technology and industry through the comprehensive plan and the cluster blueprint," he added.

The science ministry also inked a memorandum of understanding with US-based quantum computing firm IonQ, centered on the American company establishing a joint research center in South Korea and investing US$15 million over the next three years.

Major South Korean firms, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and SK Telecom Co., additionally launched a quantum technology consultative body to discuss cooperation, the ministry said.

Earlier this month, the ministry said it will invest $5.6 billion) on research and development in science and information and communications technology in 2026.

The budget, up 25.4 per cent from a year earlier, consists of 6.44 trillion won for science and technology and 1.68 trillion won for ICT, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The ministry said the expanded spending is intended to promote innovation-led growth amid global economic uncertainty and prolonged low growth, while advancing South Korea's push to become one of the world's top three artificial intelligence powers.

In the science and technology sector, the government will increase spending in future technologies such as biotechnology and quantum science, while strengthening core technologies to secure a competitive edge in key industries, including semiconductors and secondary batteries, it said.

