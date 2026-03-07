March 07, 2026 7:34 PM हिंदी

National Selection Trials: Panwar, Chaudhary win 10m Air Rifle; Anish wins 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Khyati Chaudhary win 10m Air Rifle; Anish Bhanwala wins 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event in the National Selection Trials 3 (Group A), being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the National Capital Region (NCR). Photo credit: NRAI

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Divyansh Singh Panwar and Khyati Chaudhary secured the top spots in 10m Air Rifle men's and women's events, respectively, in the National Selection Trials 3 (Group A), being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the National Capital Region (NCR). Olympian Anish Bhanwala won the T3 final of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

In the 10m Air Rifle men’s finals, Tokyo Olympian Divyansh finished on top of the eight-man final with a score of 252.5. Parth Rakesh Mane finished in second place with a final score of 251.5, while Shahu Tushar Mane took third place with a score of 230.9.

The top spot in the women’s finals was decided in an exciting shoot-off where Khyati prevailed over Mahit Sandhu after both athletes were tied at 251.4 after the completion of 24 shots. In the shoot-off, Khyati shot an outstanding 10.9 to secure the top spot ahead of Mahit, who shot 10.2. Mehuli Ghosh took third place with a final score of 230.1.

Earlier in the men’s qualification, Dhanush Srikanth qualified for the finals in top spot with a score of 633.2, followed by Mahesh Babu Bathula, who shot 632.6. National record holder Himanshu Dhillon and Niraj Kumar shot 632.1 to qualify in third and fourth places, respectively. Parth Mane, Divyansh, and Shahu qualified in the next spots after shooting 631.8, 630.6, and 630.4, respectively. National Champion Kiran Ankush Jadhav completed the top eight with a score of 630.3.

Mehuli qualified for the finals in top spot with a score of 633.4, followed by Sonam Uttam Maskar, who scored 633.2 in the women’s event. Tilottama Sen qualified in third place with a score of 632.0, followed by Khyati and Mahit, who shot 630.7 and 629.7, respectively. Vidarsa K. Vinod (629.4), Sakshi Sunil Padekar (629.3), and Isha Anil Taksale (629.1) completed the top eight.

Olympian Anish Bhanwala continued his dominance in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, securing the top spot in T3 with a score of 33 in the finals. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu took the second place with a score of 31, while Bhavesh Shekhawat survived a shoot-off with Vijayveer Sidhu to finish in third place with a score of 29. Vijayveer finished in fourth with 23 hits.

Bhavesh, who was leading after Stage 1 of qualification, qualified in the top spot with a combined score of 583-17x, followed by Rajkanwar, who hit a combined score of 581-20x. Adarsh Singh qualified in third place with a score of 580-15x, and Anish shot 578-15x. Neeraj Kumar (576-16x), Vijayveer (576-15x), Omkar Singh (575-18x), and Pradeep Singh Shekhawat (575-15x) completed the top eight.

--IANS

bsk/

