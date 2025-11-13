November 13, 2025 10:23 PM हिंदी

Sivakarthikeyan pens a lovely birthday wish for his 'everything' wife Aarthy

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan penned a lovely birthday wish for his better half, Aarthy Sivakarthikeyan, as she turned a year older.

The 'Don' actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a love-struck photo with his wife. Aarthy was seen with her hands around Sivakarthikeya's neck as the two smiled at the camera.

Wishing her on her special day, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Happy Birthday to my everything @aarthy.sivakarthikeyan (red heart and hugs emoji) (sic)".

For those who do not know, the 'Amaran' actor tied the knot with Aarthi on 27 August 2010. The couple is blessed with three children, one daughter and two sons.

Several netizens also wished Aarthy 'Happy Birthday' in the comment section.

Talking about Sivakarthikeyan's work commitments, he will next grace the screen with the much-anticipated period drama, "Parasakthi".

As he concluded the shoot for the movie in October, he shared the professional update on social media with a post that read, "Taking to its X timeline, Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "The Start Towards our Final Destination. Parasakthi Deepavali Nalvazhthukkal (Deepavali greetings from Parasakthi) That’s a Wrap for #Parasakthi. #ParasakthiFromPongal #ParasakthiFromJan14. (sic)."

Made under the direction of Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, "Parasakthi" stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela (making her Tamil debut) in the lead roles, along with Abbas, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati as the ancillary cast.

Believed to be based on true events, the drama revolves around the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu, which took place in 1965.

Talking about the technical crew of the film, G. V. Prakash Kumar is on board the team as the music composer, Ravi K. Chandran as the cinematographer, and Sathish Suriya as the editor.

"Parasakthi" is slated for a Pongal release on 14 January 2026.

