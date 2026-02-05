February 05, 2026 8:25 PM हिंदी

Sivakarthikeyan offers prayers at Tiruchendur Murugan temple with family

Sivakarthikeyan offers prayers at Tiruchendur Murugan temple with family

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan on Thursday offered prayers at the world famous Tiruchendur Murugan temple along with his entire family.

Aarthy Sivakarthikeyan, the wife of the popular Tamil star, took to Instagram to post a picture of the entire family in front of the temple. She wrote in Tamil,"Velundu Vinai illai, Mayilundu Bayamillai, Guhanundu Kuraiillai Maname" which when translated in English means, "My heart, the spear ( of Lord Murugan) is there, so no problems will be there. Have no fear as the peacock (the peacock is the mount or vahana of Lord Murugan) is there. There is Guhan (another name of Murugan), so there will be no shortages."

Sivakarthikeyan, who spoke to mediapersons after worshipping at the temple, said that he had already decided the director, producer and the content of his next film and that a formal announcement would be made soon.

Meanwhile, the actor's production house, Sivakarthikeyan Productions, which is presenting Radhika Sarathkumar's comedy drama 'Thaai Kelavi', on Thursday, released the first single from the film, 'Thaai Kizhavi Vaaraa'.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house shared the link to the first single and wrote, " High on energy. Strong on rhythm. #ThaaiKizhaviVaaraa from #ThaaiKizhavi is out now. In the voice of our @Siva_Kartikeyan. A @nivaskprasanna musical. #KarumathurManimaran #ThaaiKizhaviFromFeb20."

For the unaware, the film has been directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and features actress Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead. The makers have already announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on February 20 this year.

At the time of releasing the film's teaser, Sivakarthikeyan Productions had said, " Every film begins with belief - belief in a story and the voice that tells it. This is a story we believed in from the start,and a film we’re grateful to stand by. Here’s our #ThaaiKizhavi. With this film, we introduce a new storyteller - @Dir_SivakumarM."

The production house further said, "We’re excited to present @realradikaa ma’am in a role that reflects her enduring grace, depth, and an inspiring new dimension. Worldwide release on 20 February, 2026."

