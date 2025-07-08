Sirsa on Rohingyas, pollution & freebies: ‘We’re working, AAP is distracting with lies’ (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) In a candid conversation with IANS, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi’s Minister for Food & Supplies, Industry, Forest & Environment, opened up on a range of pressing issues - from pollution control and illegal migration to political allegations and the future of Delhi's welfare schemes.

Known for his outspoken views, Sirsa did not shy away from slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defending his government's initiatives, and clarifying controversies surrounding public figures and infrastructure projects.

Here are the excerpts from the exclusive interview:

IANS: What is the biggest step your government is taking to combat pollution in Delhi?

Sirsa: We are not taking just one step - we’ve initiated multiple actions to tackle pollution. One of the major efforts is the removal of garbage mounds in Delhi. So far, we’ve cleared about 30 per cent of these. Out of 200 acres, we’ve reclaimed around 35 acres of land and planted bamboo there. We’ve deployed water sprinklers at various locations, started mechanical sweeping of PWD roads, and mandated DPC monitoring for all new constructions. We’re also working to strengthen the structure of Delhi’s roads.

IANS: There's much talk about four-wheelers, but what about two-wheelers and three-wheelers? Are any steps being taken regarding the pollution caused by them?

Sirsa: Absolutely. Whether it’s a two-wheeler or a three-wheeler, everything should be assessed based on actual emissions, not just vehicle age. Some two-wheelers start polluting within five years, while some four-wheelers can stay clean even after ten years if driven less. So, the benchmark should be pollution levels, not age. We're also introducing electric retrofit kits for end-of-life scooters to convert them into electric vehicles so that people don’t have to buy new ones.

IANS: Air conditioners are now seen as a major contributor to pollution. Is the government considering any regulations on their usage?

Sirsa: Right now, we follow the Government of India’s norms regarding the type of gas used in ACs. People are conscious of their electricity bills and use air conditioners accordingly. It’s not like people run ACs carelessly - the usage is already self-regulated due to cost concerns.

IANS: How many Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are currently in Delhi, and when will action be taken against them?

Sirsa: Action is ongoing against illegal migrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. They will not be allowed to settle in Delhi under any circumstances. Unlike the previous AAP government that allegedly provided them leeway, we are committed to acting against them. Our top priority is ensuring Delhi’s safety, no matter the criticism we face.

IANS: AAP is accusing your government of targeting Purvanchali settlements. What’s your response?

Sirsa: That’s typical of the AAP - lying is their core skill. To join AAP, you must master two things: corruption and lying. They mislead people with baseless accusations, but the truth is entirely different.

IANS: How do you see AAP’s victories in places like Ludhiana and Surat?

Sirsa: One person winning an election is not a big deal. Even unknown parties can win one or two seats. AAP’s win in Visavadar or Ludhiana West doesn’t mean much in the larger picture. Even in Jammu and Kashmir, AAP had a candidate win - it’s not something extraordinary.

IANS: Is there any evidence linking Arvind Kejriwal to Khalistani figures?

Sirsa: It’s well known that anti-national elements have supported Kejriwal. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun himself claimed he gave crores of rupees to Kejriwal. Kejriwal has never denied it or clarified whether he received that money. So we don’t need to explain further — Pannun’s own words are enough.

IANS: Why is Arvind Kejriwal not staying in Delhi? Is he afraid of being arrested?

Sirsa: Kejriwal cannot function without power. Since the AAP holds power in Punjab, he’s staying there, enjoying Punjab’s security, car, and helicopter. He has no interest in Delhi if there’s no direct benefit for him. His actions show he’s clinging to power, not service.

IANS: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s bungalow renovation is being criticised. What’s your view?

Sirsa: Why the criticism? That property was earlier in the LG Secretariat staff quarters. The entire renovation cost is about Rs 50 to 60 lakh - that’s nothing compared to what Kejriwal spent. Just his toilet fittings were Rs 50 lakh, and a single curtain in his room cost Rs 1 crore. Compared to that, Rs 50 to 60 lakh is not extravagant.

IANS: Social media posts show you living in a palatial house. What do you say to that?

Sirsa: I live in my private home. I haven’t even taken a government bungalow. The reason they’re targeting me is to distract from the Rohingya and Bangladeshi issues. I built my home with my own money - I haven’t looted public funds like Kejriwal.

IANS: Saurabh Bharadwaj claims his home receives dirty water. Who is responsible?

Sirsa: He himself is responsible. He’s been a minister for 10 years. If he’s still getting dirty water, it’s time he quits politics.

IANS: How long will the ‘freebie’ model in Delhi continue? Will your government change it?

Sirsa: We don’t believe in the freebie culture for its own sake. But those in need should get essential services - free water, electricity, and bus rides for women are meaningful schemes. At the same time, we’re strengthening infrastructure and helping people become self-reliant. That’s the real aim.

