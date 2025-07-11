July 11, 2025 7:20 PM हिंदी

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

London, July 11 (IANS) Mohamed Siraj honoured the late Diogo Jota, after the Liverpool footballer passed away in a fatal car crash last Thursday, with his celebration during Day 2 of the third Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy being played at Lord's.

The Indian quick is known for using footballer's celebrations with his favourite being Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'Siuu' celebration. Siraj struck right after lunch and claimed the important wicket of wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith, who was part of an 84-run stand with Brydon Carse, and displayed the number 20, the number which the Portuguese footballer donned on his jersey, before joining his hands in prayer.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away in a car accident in the Spanish province of Zamora. According to the Spanish police, Jota’s car veered off the road while driving at a high speed, a tyre blowout caused the car to lose control and caught fire.

Suraj’s teammate Kuldeep Yadav, who is in the squad but yet to feature in the ongoing series, had also taken to social media to send his respects.

"Signed in 2020. Won the number 20, and made it his forever. Today, football has not lost. The whole world has lost. Your smile brought a shining light to the pitch you stepped on.

Whether it was Porto, Wolves or Liverpool. Hearts were made yours everywhere," posted Kuldeep on X.

Jota, 28, was a key figure for both Portugal and Liverpool. Since joining the club in 2020 from PL side Wolves, he helped them win major trophies including the Premier League, FA Cup, and two EFL Cups.

For Portugal, Jota earned 49 caps and netted 14 goals. He was part of the squad that lifted the UEFA Nations League title in 2019 and again in 2025, when Portugal defeated Spain in the final. The forward had celebrated that victory with his teammates just weeks ago.

Ealrier on Friday, Liverpool confirmed of their plans to commemorate Jota and Silva with a number of tributes at their friendly match against Preston North End.

