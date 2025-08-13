August 13, 2025 6:57 PM हिंदी

Bird flu alert: UP CM orders extra vigilance, calls for tightening security in zoos, sanctuaries

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took cognisance of the potential threat of H5 Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) and directed all the departments and officials concerned to undertake a swift and coordinated action plan.

The Chief Minister said that the safety of protected animals and birds is the state government's top priority, and negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

He also ordered enhanced security across all zoos, bird sanctuaries, cow shelters and national parks as well as wetlands in the state and directed swift implementation of measures as per central and state guidelines.

CM Yogi further instructed officials for regular sanitisation of zoo premises, including blow-torching, if required, along with mandatory health checks for all animals and birds.

He said that food should be given only after thorough diet inspections, and staff duties in enclosures must be assigned based on risk levels to ensure full safety compliance.

CM Yogi directed that all zoo staff be trained on avian influenza symptoms, transmission, and prevention, and equipped with PPE kits and safety gear to ensure both effective duty performance and personal protection.

He also called for strict monitoring of all poultry farms in the state as per established norms, with tight control over the movement of poultry products.

Furthermore, the Health Department has also been asked to study the potential impact of H5 Avian Influenza on humans.

The Chief Minister also directed constant coordination with the Central Zoo Authority, NCDC, Health Ministry, Fisheries and Dairy Department, and IVRI Bareilly, ensuring the timely implementation of their recommendations.

He further called for and emphasised the need for timely, coordinated, and strict action.

Inter-departmental cooperation backed by swift information sharing is the key to protecting both citizens and wildlife from the potential infection, was the underlying message from the Chief Minister.

--IANS

mr/svn

