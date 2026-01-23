'Sirai' fame L K Akshay's next film nears completion

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor L K Akshay, whose recently released police drama 'Sirai' came in for much appreciation from the critics and masses, is now on the verge of completing the shooting of his next film.

Industry sources say that the shooting of Seven Screen Studios Producer S.S. Lalit Kumar's upcoming project, tentatively titled Production No. 13 and featuring L.K. Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is proceeding at a brisk pace.

Actor L.K. Akshay Kumar, who delivered an impressive performance in 'Sirai', plays the content-driven protagonist in this movie. It may be recalled that the film had gone on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony some days ago in Chennai.

Directed by debutant Vignesh Vadivel, the film will featurs an ensemble starcast including Jaffer Sadiq, Noble K James, Arunachaleswaran PA, Shariq Hassan, and 'Dude' fame Aishwarya Sharma.

Cinematography for this film is by Leon Britto. The film will feature a musical score by Jen Martin. Bharath Vikraman is overseeing the editing of the film while P.S. Hariharan is managing the art department. Priya has been made in charge of costume design. K. Arun and Manikandan are serving as executive producers for this movie.

Sources say that the film will be a fun-filled entertainer that will look to appeal to audiences of all categories. It is being produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios. L.K. Vishnu has joined in as co-producer.

The film's final leg of shooting is proceeding at a brisk pace. The eagerly awaited film, which is being made simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam, is likely to hit screens for summer this year.

Interestingly, L.K. Akshay Kumar's previous film 'Sirai', which is still running in theatres and which was made on a modest budget of less than six crore, has gone on to emerge a superhit, grossing over ₹31 crore worldwide.

