SIR Phase II: 91 pc enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

SIR Phase II: 91 per cent enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) under Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has distributed 46.50 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) to electors across 12 States and Union Territories as of November 12, the poll panel said on Friday.

According to the ECI’s latest daily bulletin, a total of 50.97 crore EFs were printed, marking 99.95 per cent completion, out of which 91.20 per cent (46.50 crore) have already been distributed.

The ongoing Enumeration Phase runs from November 4 to December 4.

In Goa and Lakshadweep, 100 per cent forms have been distributed.

Similarly, in other states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan they’ve achieved near-total coverage, reflecting efficient ground-level coordination.

Lakshadweep and Goa reported 100 per cent completion in printing and distribution, Puducherry (93.63 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar (96.86 per cent), Gujarat distributed over 4.95 crore forms (97.38 per cent), while Tamil Nadu distributed 5.62 crore forms (87.66 per cent), Chhattisgarh distributed 1.87 crore forms (88.18 per cent) and others.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, distributed 13.74 crore forms, covering nearly 89.01 per cent of its electorate.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded 93.3 per cent and 95.11 per cent coverage, respectively.

Similarly, poll-bound West Bengal reported distribution of over 7.40 crore forms, covering a total of 96.66 per cent.

More than 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 10.41 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed to ensure every eligible elector is reached.

The ECI stated that all recognised political parties have been asked to appoint additional BLAs to strengthen field-level verification and enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls.

