Singer Keneeshaa's cryptic post on Insta garners attention

Chennai, May 19(IANS) Even as actor Ravi Mohan and his wife Aarti Ravi continue to trade charges against each other, a cryptic post on Instagram put out by singer Kaneeshaa, considered to be a close friend of actor Ravi Mohan, is fast garnering attention.

Kaneeshaa, who put up the cryptic post, which some consider to be a poem, wrote, "Levitating."

The post she put up read, "Amidst all the noise, lays a silence in hope; Hushed struggle and an isolation within my soul, But sticks and stones quickly turning into resilience. I choose to grip in with music, turning scars into wisdom. From the sorrows deep, the spirit sings; Into tomorrow's dawns and new beginnings."

It may be recalled that actor Ravi Mohan, in a statement in which he had refuted his wife's allegations a few days ago, had called Keneeshaa Francis, a spiritual therapist and singer, a “lifeline of support” during his darkest days.

Ravi Mohan had said, "With regards to Keneeshaa Francis, who was initially a friend that chose to save a drowning man, very quickly became a lifeline of support when I had nothing but tears, blood, and the courage to walk away from a life that nearly broke me. She stood by me on the night I left my own home barefoot, in a night suit - when I was stripped of my wallet, my vehicles, documents, my belongings and even my basic dignity.

"Acknowledging the sensitivities of the situation - Keneeshaa didn't hesitate. She didn't flinch. She simply showed up. She is a beautiful companion, and I assure you this, She carries light.

"She saw all the battles I was fighting - legal, emotional, financial, and chose to be there, not for fame, not for attention, but out of sheer empathy and strength. She reminded me that I carried light and deserved to be happy. And I will only pay this forward to every single person out there fighting silent battles. I hope you find a 'Light' in your life too. For what she has done for me, my parents, and my team who kept me going is one for the books and a much respectable one."

