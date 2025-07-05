July 05, 2025 3:14 PM हिंदी

'Sindhu's place in history is already secured': Gill Clark leads wishes as star shuttler turns 30

'Sindhu's place in history is already secured': Gill Clark leads wishes as star shuttler turns 30

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who turned 30 on Saturday, received warm wishes from across the sporting world. Among them was a heartfelt message from veteran badminton commentator and former doubles player Gill Clark, who wrote a heartfelt post for Sindhu's special day.

Clark, herself a former World Championships medallist in both women's and mixed doubles, hailed Sindhu as one of the finest performers on the biggest stages. She also expressed confidence that the next phase of Sindhu's journey could be just as remarkable, drawing parallels with sporting greats like Roger Federer and Felix Sanchez, who achieved significant success after turning 30.

"Pusarla Venkata Sindhu has always been a “big tournament player” with 2 Olympic and 5 world championship medals (plus medals at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships). But what is so remarkable, and testament to Sindhu’s character and “big tournament player” reputation, is that with all 7 medals won at the world championships or Olympic Games, she surpassed expectations according to her ranking at the time," Clark wrote on X.

"But it’s now 4 years since her medal in Tokyo, and 6 years since her last world championship medal, and with Sindhu turning 30 today (on World #Badminton Day) some have wondered whether advancing years and recent injury problems have taken their toll. However, sport is littered with inspirational stories of athletes coming back after injuries and a period of barren success..."

"Sindhu’s place in history is already secured by her medal haul at the Majors. And it is certainly possible Sindhu, like Federer and Sanchez, could write yet another chapter in her remarkable career. Because, while circumstances may change, the character and mindset of a champion endures. Happy birthday Sindhu," she added.

Replying to Clark's post, Sindhu thanked the veteran player and wrote, "Many thanks Gill for these wonderful words."

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who previously served as sports minister, extended his wishes for Sindhu.

Taking to X, Rijiju wrote, "Happy birthday to India's 1st World Badminton Champion and Double Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1. I wish for her good health, long life and happiness. Keep shining, and make India proud!"

--IANS

ab/

LATEST NEWS

Goldmine: Sanju Rathod of ‘Gulabi Sadi’ fame says, there’s a lot to explore in Marathi music

Goldmine: Sanju Rathod of ‘Gulabi Sadi’ fame says, there’s a lot to explore in Marathi music

Makers of Prabhas's The Raja Saab condole demise of Hollywood star Michael Madsen

Makers of Prabhas's The Raja Saab condole demise of Hollywood star Michael Madsen

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis ring in 10 year marriage anniversary celebrations in Venice

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis ring in 10 year marriage anniversary celebrations in Venice

Niharika Chouksey calls his Tum Se Tum Tak co-star Sharad Kelkar 'a very good human being'

Niharika Chouksey calls his Tum Se Tum Tak co-star Sharad Kelkar 'a very good human being'

Jackie Shroff joins the plantation drive at the Lonikand Biodiversity Park

Jackie Shroff joins the plantation drive at the Lonikand Biodiversity Park

'Sindhu's place in history is already secured': Gill Clark leads wishes as star shuttler turns 30

'Sindhu's place in history is already secured': Gill Clark leads wishes as star shuttler turns 30

Focused govt initiatives drive India to become 4th most equal country in world

Focused govt initiatives drive India to become 4th most equal country in world

Manushi Chhillar shares her take on various beauty treatments of actresses

Manushi Chhillar speaks on beauty treatment of actresses amid Shefali Jariwala's anti-aging pills debate

Tarun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba's film titled Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi; To hit screens on August 1

Tarun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba's film titled Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi; To hit screens on August 1

The batting from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith was second to none: Jonathan Trott (Credit: ICC/X)

The batting from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith was second to none: Jonathan Trott