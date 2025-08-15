AIFF to convey to SC concerns of clubs, players over delay in start of 2025-26 season of ISL

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has finally agreed to convey to the Supreme Court the concerns of the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs and players regarding the delay in commencement of the 2025-26 season of the league because of a dispute over renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

With the matter being heard by the country's top court, the AIFF has delayed the signing of the MRA, citing observations by the SC, which eventually led FSDL to put the ISL's Season 2025-26 on hold.

The AIFF organised a discussion on Thursday between its legal representatives and the ISL clubs to resolve the matter, at which they decided to raise the concerns of the ISL clubs and those of the players before the Supreme Court.

"A discussion was held between the legal representatives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday, August 14, 2025. It has been agreed by all parties that the concerns of the ISL clubs pertaining to the delay in the commencement of the 2025-26 ISL season, and the hardship being felt by the players and other stakeholders will be conveyed to the Hon'ble Supreme Court next week, for its kind consideration," the AIFF said in a post on Instagram.

A few days ago, the AIFF cited the SC observation for the delay in the MRA with FSDL, which has put the upcoming ISL season on hold. Football's national body mentioned that it engaged with FSDL for the renewal of the MRA, but the deal could not be completed after the Supreme Court observation put a hold on it.

"As per the Master Rights Agreement, the All India Football Federation had, in a timely manner, first initiated the process of requesting negotiations on the terms of a potential renewal with FSDL on November 21, 2024. Thereafter, senior representatives of the AIFF and FSDL convened meetings on February 5, 2025, in New Delhi and subsequently on March 5, 2025, in Mumbai, to discuss the terms of potential renewal of the Master Rights Agreement," the AIFF said in a statement.

However, in a letter to the participant clubs, a copy of which is with IANS, FSDL had informed that it is forced to put ISL 2025-26 on hold because it is "unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season" because no agreement has been reached regarding the MRA, which was to expire on December 8, 2025, with the AIFF.

The FSDL claimed that the MRA with AIFF will end "approximately one-third of the way through a typical ISL season, which runs from September to April" because the national federation has not given a definitive response to the proposal to renew the MRA.

--IANS

bsk/