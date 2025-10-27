Sindhu ends 2025 season early after failing to recover from foot injury

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu has decided to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour 2025 events, saying she has not yet fully recovered from a foot injury she sustained during the European leg.

The ace shuttler said she and her team arrived at this decision after detailed discussions with her support staff and esteemed sports medicine specialist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who assessed her recovery and rehabilitation progress.

"After consulting closely with my team and with the guidance of the incredible Dr. Pardiwala, we felt it was best for me to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025.

"The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete's journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger.

"Recovery and training are already in motion. Under the constant care of Dr. Wayne Lombard, the support of Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and the guidance of my coach Irwansyah, I am surrounded by a team that gives me strength every single day. Their belief in me fuels my own, and I feel motivated, grateful, and hungrier than ever for what lies ahead.

Sindhu sincerely thanked her fans, well-wishers, and the sporting community for their continued support and encouragement. She also shared that she was looking forward to returning to the court around January 2026, with her focus currently being on recovery and preparation for the next chapter of her career.

“Thank you all for your endless love and support, it truly means more than words can express. The journey continues soon,” Sindhu wrote in the post she shared on her Instagram stories.

Following an early exit at the Paris Games last year, Sindhu has faced a challenging 2025 season as she marked several first and second-round losses. Her key highlights of the season include quarterfinal finishes at the China Masters Super 750, India Open Super 750 and the World Championships.

-- IANS

vi/bc