October 26, 2025 11:49 PM हिंदी

Simu Liu got ‘kicked in the face’ while filming his own stunts for new series

Simu Liu got ‘kicked in the face’ while filming his own stunts for new series

Los Angeles, Oct 26 (IANS) Hollywood actor Simu Liu had a tough time working on the sets of the new series ‘The Copenhagen Test’.

The ‘Shang-Chi’ star, 36, revealed that he participated in his own stunts in the new espionage thriller series, in which he plays a Chinese-American intelligence analyst who is "caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, “I got kicked in the face. Yeah. Many, many, many times”. The actor went on to say that despite the “phenomenal” stunt coordinators on the project, James and Chris Mark, working to make the set “as safe as” possible, there’s always a little “risk” when it comes to stunt work.

“When you're doing fight scenes or you are, you know, you're running full speed through a hallway and you gotta blast through three people or whatever it is, stuff's gonna happen. Stuff's gonna go wrong. I remember I got ... been kicked in the face, been thrown against things, and things like that (on the set)”, he added.

As per ‘People’, he explained that while some actors avoid doing their own stunts to prevent injuries, and there’s “nothing inherently wrong with that”, it can create challenges in post-production since editors are limited to certain angles and some shots with a stunt double “just aren't gonna sell”.

Conversely, the ‘Barbie’ actor said that when actors handle their own stunts, as he said, “it gives the editor infinite more optionality in terms of where to cut and when”.

He admitted that he’s among those who embrace the challenge of action work.

“Here's the thing, probably to my own detriment, I'm way too competitive of a guy. And I think ever since I was 4 years old, if I see someone doing something and I think I could do it just as good or better. I always, I'm like, ‘Great. Look, get me in there. I want in’”, he shared.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Demi Moore shares why she thinks Tom Cruise was embarrassed about her pregnancy while working on ‘A Few Good Men’

Demi Moore shares why she thinks Tom Cruise was embarrassed about her pregnancy while working on ‘A Few Good Men’

PKL 12: Super 10s from Bharat, Vijay help Telugu Titans reach Eliminator 3 (Credit: PKL)

PKL 12: Super 10s from Bharat, Vijay help Telugu Titans reach Eliminator 3

India tops medals tally in SAAF Senior Athletics Championships with 20 gold medals in the event that concluded in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Sunday. Photo credit: PCI

India tops medals tally in SAAF Senior Athletics Championships with 20 gold medals

An Empire's bitter harvest: The sugar rivalry between West Indies and British India (From the Archives)

An Empire's bitter harvest: The sugar rivalry between West Indies and British India (From the Archives)

RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui debunks Tejashwi Yadav's 'Jananayak' credentials amid Bihar poll frenzy

RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui debunks Tejashwi Yadav's 'Jananayak' credentials amid Bihar poll frenzy

Women's World Cup: Pratika Rawal's injury a major concern ahead of semis as Bangla match abandoned

Women's World Cup: Pratika Rawal's injury a major concern ahead of semis as Bangla match abandoned

Yogi Adityanath calls on HM Amit Shah after meeting JP Nadda in Delhi

Yogi Adityanath calls on HM Amit Shah after meeting JP Nadda in Delhi

Women's World Cup: Rain plays spoilsport; India v Bangladesh clash abandoned

Women's World Cup: Rain plays spoilsport; India v Bangladesh clash abandoned

CM Yogi Adityanath calls on JP Nadda in Delhi

CM Yogi Adityanath calls on JP Nadda in Delhi

PKL 12: Ayan’s 20-point masterclass leads Patna Pirates to Eliminator 2 (Credit: PKL)

PKL 12: Ayan’s 20-point masterclass leads Patna Pirates to Eliminator 2