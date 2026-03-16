March 16, 2026 6:40 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana drops the beautiful unheard verse of Saadi Galli: Will sing more this year

Ayushmann Khurrana drops the beautiful unheard verse of Saadi Galli: Will sing more this year

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Apart from being a phenomenal actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is also blessed with a wonderful voice.

Ayushmann has lent his voice to several songs of his movies, along with delivering some independent tracks.

On Monday, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor took to Insta and dropped a video of himself singing the beautiful, unheard verse of the song "Saadi Galli" from his 2013 romantic comedy, "Nautanki Saala!".

In the caption, Ayushmann revealed that he was inspired to share the track after seeing all the videos with his music on social media.

"Been seeing a lot of you guys creating videos and sharing your memories with my music all over social media these past few days. It made me nostalgic as well, so I decided to share an unheard verse of Saadi Galli that didn’t make it to the original. (sic)," read the caption.

In the end, the 'Andhadhun' actor expressed his desire to sing more this year.

"P.S.: will sing more this year," added Ayushmann.

Talking about "Nautanki Saala!", the Rohan Sippy directorial stars Ayushmann and Kunaal Roy Kapur as the lead, along with Pooja Salvi, Evelyn Sharma, and Gaelyn Mendonca in ancillary roles.

Backed by Ramesh Sippy, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Roopa de Choudhury under the banner of T-Series Films and R.S. Entertainment, "Nautanki Saala!" is based on the 2003 French comedy film "Après Vous".

Up next, Ayushmann has been roped in as the lead for "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is a sequel to the 2019 drama “Pati Patni Aur Woh", featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekkar, which itself is a retelling of the 1978 film of the same name.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on May 15 this year.

--IANS

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