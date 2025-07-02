July 02, 2025 11:34 AM हिंदी

Simbu to sport dual looks in Vetrimaran's film?

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Simbu will be sporting not one but two looks in director Vetrimaran's upcoming film that will be set in the world of his cult classic 'Vada Chennai'.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran, a couple of days ago, had put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. Vetri Maran had said that his next film would feature Simbu in the lead but that this would not be Vada Chennai 2 as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of this film would be set in the world of Vada Chennai.

In an interview to his own YouTube channel, Vetrimaran had said, "My next film is to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and will feature Simbu in the lead."

Dismissing the speculation that this film with Simbu was Vada Chennai 2, Vetri Maran said, "There is a lot of speculation if this will be Vada Chennai 2. I want to clear that speculation as well. This is not Vada Chennai 2. What Dhanush acts in will be Vada Chennai 2. However, this story will also be set in the world of Vada Chennai, which means certain aspects of that world will be there in this story as well. This story will also be in a similar timeline."

Now, sources in the industry say that Simbu will sport one one but two looks in the film. They claim that apart from a look that will make him look his age, Simbu will also sport a younger look.

Sources claim that a shoot took place a couple of weeks ago with Simbu sporting his normal look. They say that another shoot is scheduled to take place with Simbu sporting a younger look. Both shoots are for an announcement video that is to release next week.

