Simbu meditates at Vallalar temple in Vadalur

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan, fondly called Simbu by his fans, on Tuesday visited the Vallalar temple in Vadalur, where he was seen seated in meditation for a while.

Sources close to the actor say that Simbu had asked his fans to distribute food to the poor and the needy on October 5 on the occasion of the birthday of Ramalinga Swamigal, more popularly known as Vallalar.

For the unaware, Vallalar was a Hindu saint who advocated Jeevakarunyam and who was a torch bearer for kindness.

Drawn by the saint's teachings and ideals, which included feeding the hungry and seeing God in both living and non living entities, Simbu chose to visit the Vallalar temple in Vadalur on Tuesday. A video clip of the actor having a conversation with a person in the temple premises has now gone viral on social media.

The actor, who is seen feeding a pup, is also seen having a conversation with a person who explains about Vallalar's ideals. Simbu is seen saying,"Will I come here without being a vegetarian? The reason I came here itself is to feed the people. I have a desire to feed all the children. So, when I got to know that someone else who lived 100 to 200 years ago had the same desire, I came here."

Meanwhile, the makers of his next film with director Vetrimaaran announced the title of his film as 'Arasan'.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose V Creations is producing the film, took to his X timeline to make the announcement.

He wrote in Tamil,"Aalapirandha Arasan, Vetriyudan Silambarasan. #VetriMaaran @SilambarasanTR_ #STR49 #SilambarasanTR #VCreations47 #ARASAN. (The king who was born to rule! Victorious Silambarasan!)."

The producer also shared the poster of the film which showed a man holding a machete in his hand with his hand placed on the carrier of a bicycle.

The announcement on Tuesday puts to rest any rumours about the film being dropped.

-IANS

mkr/

