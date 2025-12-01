Silambarasan reveals his latest look in response to fans' request  

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan, who plays the lead in director Vetrimaaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan', on Sunday thrilled his fans by responding to their request for his latest look.

Posting a picture in which he is seen sporting a rugged look, actor Silambarasan aka Simbu, on his X timeline, wrote, "As per my fans request (with a heart symbol next to it)."

Needless to say, the actor's fans were thrilled with the picture, as they believe this is the look the actor will be sporting in director Vetrimaran's 'Arasan'. A large number of fans urged him to swiftly complete 'Arasan'.

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is the first time that Simbu and ace director Vetri Maran are working together. Next, the film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's top producers Kalaipuli S Thanu. What has added to the excitement is that the makers recently announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the project.

In fact, the makers of the film had only on Tuesday welcomed actor Vijay Sethupathi on board the unit of the film.

A promo released by the makers for the film begins on a light note with director Nelson making an appearance as himself in it.

Simbu tells director Nelson that what he is about to tell him is all true. The killers, the victims, the names and places are all real. But then, he urges Nelson not to show it as it is and asks him to put a disclaimer in his film. "I'm saying this only because most of the cases about which I am going to tell you are still under trial," he says and adds that if what he says comes out, not only "innocents" like him but several lawyers, politicians, police officers and even judges will be in trouble.

Even as Simbu says this, the makers of 'Arasan' put out a disclaimer.

"If you put out a disclaimer, even if the incidents shown in the film are true, no one can question you," he tells a now nervous Nelson. He then says it is his case that is coming up for hearing next and that he will return and explain in detail.

He goes into court and on his way to the court room, is coached by his lawyer. Once he takes the stand, the judge tells him that the police have charged him with committing three murders in one night and asks him if he pleads guilty. To this, Simbu replies that he has nothing to do with the murders. However, the scenes shown next show that he is the one who has hacked the victims to death...

The promo makes it clear that this will be an untold story from the world of 'Vada Chennai'. It may be recalled that it was only recently that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Arasan'.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles. Music for the film is being scored by Anirudh.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran had recently put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. Vetri Maran had said that his next film ('Arasan') would feature Simbu in the lead but that this would not be 'Vada Chennai 2' as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of 'Arasan' would be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai'.

-IANS

mkr/