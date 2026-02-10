February 10, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: Grey Hypocolius attract global birdwatchers to Chhari-Dhandh

Gujarat: Grey Hypocolius attract global birdwatchers to Chhari-Dhandh (Photo: IANS)

Gandhinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) The seasonal presence of the rare Grey Hypocolius has turned the Chhari-Dhandh Conservation Reserve in Gujarat’s Kutch district into a key international destination for birdwatchers, with a growing number of foreign tourists and ornithologists visiting the wetland each winter.

Chhari-Dhandh, which has recently received Ramsar site status, supports a wide range of avian life, with over 283 bird species recorded in and around the wetland.

Among them, the Grey Hypocolius (Hypocolius ampelinus), locally known as Maskati Latoro, draws particular attention due to its limited distribution in India and its elusive nature.

The small and pale-grey passerine breeds in the arid regions of Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before migrating south for the winter. In India, it is largely restricted to parts of Kutch and has been recorded as a regular winter visitor since 1990.

Ornithologists note that the species favours arid scrub forests, desert landscapes and nearby farmlands.

According to birdwatchers, the Grey Hypocolius usually arrives in the Fulay scrub forest between October and November and remains until March or April.

It is typically observed in small flocks and feeds mainly on ripe berries of Salvadora persica, locally known as Piloodi or Khari Jar, as well as on flower petals and berries of the native Tankara plant.

The bird is also identified by its distinctive squeaky calls. Records show that two specimens of the Grey Hypocolius were collected from the Great Rann of Kutch at Kuar Bet in March 1960.

The species was later rediscovered in the region in January 1990, when ornithologist S. N. Varu sighted a female near Fulay village in the Banni grasslands.

“Chhari-Dhandh is considered the most reliable site in India to observe the Grey Hypocolius, which is why birdwatchers and wildlife photographers from across the world visit the area during winter,” wildlife photographers from Kutch said, adding that the Ramsar designation is likely to increase international interest.

Apart from the Grey Hypocolius, the wetland is also known for sightings of the White-naped Tit (Machlolophus nuchalis), an endemic species to India.

Chhari-Dhandh was declared Gujarat’s first Conservation Reserve in 2008 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Officials said continued conservation measures by the state government have strengthened protection of the wetland, which supports 11 globally threatened and nine near-threatened bird species, underlining its high conservation value.

--IANS

mys/dan

LATEST NEWS

Cancelled 12 lakh SIM cards for cyber security: HM Amit Shah (Photo: MHA)

Cancelled 12 lakh SIM cards for cyber security: HM Amit Shah

Chris Hemsworth sheds light on truth behind his boring proposal to Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth sheds light on truth behind his boring proposal to Elsa Pataky

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus admits 156 was ‘not quite enough’ after defeat to the Netherlands in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Namibia's Erasmus admits 156 ‘not quite enough’ after loss to Netherlands

Jamaat's dual stance on Sharia undermines its credibility in polls: Report (File image)

Jamaat's dual stance on Sharia undermines its credibility in polls: Report

Journalist Ravi Nair convicted in AEL criminal defamation case

Journalist Ravi Nair convicted in AEL criminal defamation case

Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu, extends invitation to son Arjun’s wedding (Credit: Sachin Tendulkar/X)

Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu, extends invitation to son Arjun’s wedding

Bangladesh: Political parties currently ill-equipped to restore public trust (File image)

Bangladesh: Political parties currently ill-equipped to restore public trust

Malaysian police rescues three Bangladeshis in human trafficking case (File image)

Malaysian police rescues three Bangladeshis in human trafficking case

Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam power Pakistan to 190/9 against the USA in a Group A match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Farhan, Babar power Pakistan to 190/9 against USA

Balochistan's alienation shaped by interrupted political processes, contested resource sharing: Report (File image)

Balochistan's alienation shaped by interrupted political processes, contested resource sharing: Report