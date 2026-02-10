Gujarat: Grey Hypocolius attract global birdwatchers to Chhari-Dhandh

Gandhinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) The seasonal presence of the rare Grey Hypocolius has turned the Chhari-Dhandh Conservation Reserve in Gujarat’s Kutch district into a key international destination for birdwatchers, with a growing number of foreign tourists and ornithologists visiting the wetland each winter.

Chhari-Dhandh, which has recently received Ramsar site status, supports a wide range of avian life, with over 283 bird species recorded in and around the wetland.

Among them, the Grey Hypocolius (Hypocolius ampelinus), locally known as Maskati Latoro, draws particular attention due to its limited distribution in India and its elusive nature.

The small and pale-grey passerine breeds in the arid regions of Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before migrating south for the winter. In India, it is largely restricted to parts of Kutch and has been recorded as a regular winter visitor since 1990.

Ornithologists note that the species favours arid scrub forests, desert landscapes and nearby farmlands.

According to birdwatchers, the Grey Hypocolius usually arrives in the Fulay scrub forest between October and November and remains until March or April.

It is typically observed in small flocks and feeds mainly on ripe berries of Salvadora persica, locally known as Piloodi or Khari Jar, as well as on flower petals and berries of the native Tankara plant.

The bird is also identified by its distinctive squeaky calls. Records show that two specimens of the Grey Hypocolius were collected from the Great Rann of Kutch at Kuar Bet in March 1960.

The species was later rediscovered in the region in January 1990, when ornithologist S. N. Varu sighted a female near Fulay village in the Banni grasslands.

“Chhari-Dhandh is considered the most reliable site in India to observe the Grey Hypocolius, which is why birdwatchers and wildlife photographers from across the world visit the area during winter,” wildlife photographers from Kutch said, adding that the Ramsar designation is likely to increase international interest.

Apart from the Grey Hypocolius, the wetland is also known for sightings of the White-naped Tit (Machlolophus nuchalis), an endemic species to India.

Chhari-Dhandh was declared Gujarat’s first Conservation Reserve in 2008 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Officials said continued conservation measures by the state government have strengthened protection of the wetland, which supports 11 globally threatened and nine near-threatened bird species, underlining its high conservation value.

