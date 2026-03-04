Sienna Miller taking 'time off' to be with her kids

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Actress Sienna Miller shared that she is "looking forward to taking some time off" this year as she prepares for the birth of her third child.

The 44-year-old actress is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend Oli Green joining the couple's daughter, who was born in late 2023, as well as 13-year-old Marlowe, who Sienna shares with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Grazia magazine: "I’m looking forward to taking some time off, being with my kids more consistently and surrendering to how random life is."

Miller added: "That’s something that I’m much more curious about as I get older – I have a much clearer understanding of how quickly life goes.”

“I’ve always tried to fill my life with as much diversity as possible, and it’s never been boring, so I’m excited to buckle up and continue whatever journey comes my way – the highs, the lows and everything in-between."

During the interview, the actress also opened up about her pregnancy admitting she's been eating a lot of peanut butter and jam on toast, adding: "That’s not my craving, though – I’m hooked on vinegary things at the moment."

However, she's less enthused about suffering post-partum hair loss again, saying: "It’s these bits (of hair). They’re just starting to grow back properly and now it’s all going to go again."

Miller announced her pregnancy by showing off her growing baby bump on the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The news came after the actress previously revealed she froze her eggs in order to future-proof her fertility because she felt under pressure to have more kids while she still could.

Speaking to ELLE UK magazine in 2022, Sienna explained: "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in (their 30s)- that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

--IANS

