Sidharth Malhotra shares his fitness mantra: No shortcuts just work

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Aside from his acting, actor Sidharth Malhotra is also known for his picture-perfect physique. However, in order to flaunt those abs on the big screen, he has to maintain a rigorous fitness routine, which includes intense workout sessions.

Sidharth provided a glimpse of one such session through his recent Story on his official Instagram handle on Monday.

The clip, which included the text, "No shortcuts. Just work", showed Sidharth working on his upper body using gymnastic rings.

Sidharth entertains his Insta Fam on a regular basis with snippets from both his personal and professional life.

Recently, Sidharth took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture showing the netizens what his life has been all about ever since welcoming his baby girl Saraayah.

The snap had the 'Shershaah' actor smiling at the camera, wearing a simple white T-shirt. However, what made the capture special was the adorable, tiny white bow clipped onto his hair.

"Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad (bow emoji)," read the caption on the post.

Previously, speaking during an event, Sidharth confessed how fatherhood has reshaped his entire world.

He said that this new chapter of life has brought, in him, a deeper appreciation of the strength, resilience, and emotional power women embody.

Sid admitted that now, his house runs on a simple hierarchy of love: his daughter, Saraayah, is the 'superstar' and his wife, Kiara Advani, is the 'superhero' who keeps everything together.

Revealing that he is no longer the hero of the house, Sid shared, “I am no longer the hero of the house, she is the superstar (his daughter Saraayah). My wife is the superhero."

He further stated that parenthood has brought him newfound balance and clarity, reminding him that real strength lies not in the noise of fame but in the quiet, everyday moments of family life.

--IANS

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