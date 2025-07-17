Sidharth Malhotra requests privacy from media after video of him getting angry on paparazzi on social media

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been blessed with a baby girl, are requesting privacy from the media, as they step forward in their journey of parenthood.

On Thursday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note in which he urged the media to grant them and their daughter privacy.

He wrote, “We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support”.

This comes after a video of Sid surfaced on social media, in which he was visibly angry at the paparazzi stationed at the medical facility. The actor asked the paparazzi to behave.

Earlier, in February, the couple announced their pregnancy, as they shared a picture on the social media platform of themselves holding baby socks, and captioned it, "The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon". Later, in May, the actress debuted her blossoming baby bump in a stunning ensemble by ace couturier Gaurav Gupta at the 2025 MET Gala at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The actress took to Instagram, and had shared a string of pictures dressed in Gaurav Gupta Couture titled ‘Bravehearts’. She wore a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts with a dramatic white cape.

Sid and Kiara tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives lowkey, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media. Prior to this, the actress had shared a heartwarming moment on social media as she played with adorable puppies, radiating joy and excitement.

--IANS

aa/