Sidharth Malhotra remembers Captain Vikram Batra on his martyrdom

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is remembering the Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra on the day he attained martyrdom.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of Captain Vikram Batra in which he can be seen standing against the backdrop of the Himalayas.

He wrote in the caption, “To Captain Vikram Batra, your story continues to move and inspire us. Thank you for showing us the meaning of true strength. Remembering you today, on the day you gave everything for the nation”.

Sid essayed the role of Vikram Batra in the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’. The biographical war film was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. The film was directed by Vishnuvardhan in his Hindi film debut and written by Sandeep Shrivastava, and also starred Sid’s wife Kiara Advani.

Captain Vikram Batra joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun, in June 1996 in the Manekshaw Battalion, named after India’s war hero Sam Manekshaw. He completed his 19-month training course, and later graduated from the IMA on December 6, 1997. He was commissioned as a lieutenant into the Indian Army

He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest Indian military decoration, for his actions during the Kargil War, on 7 July 1999. He fought valiantly during the Kargil War, and was martyred while fighting Pakistani troops around Area Ledge, Point 4875, in the Kargil district of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Sid was last seen in the film ‘Yodha’. The film is inspired by the various aircraft hijackings in Indian history, particularly Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999.

He also has ‘Param Sundari’ in the pipeline. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film is set to release on July 25, 2025.

--IANS

aa/