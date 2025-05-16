Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah announce release date of their next ‘VVAN: Force of the Forrest’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia have officially announced the release date for their much-anticipated film “VVAN: Force of the Forest.”

The upcoming movie, which promises thrilling action and a gripping storyline, is set to release in theatres on 15th May 2026. This film marks the first collaboration between Sidharth, Tamannaah, Balaji Telefilms Ltd., and TVF. Set amidst the enchanting landscapes of Central India, VVAN will take viewers on an exhilarating adventure through wild forests, age-old legends, and secret temples. Filmed amidst authentic forest landscapes, the movie promises to deliver a rich and immersive visual journey.

On Friday, Sidharth and Tamannaah took to their respective Instagram handles to announce the release date of the film. They also posted an intriguing poster, writing, “The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!.”

Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and produced by Ekta Kapoor, “VVAN” is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF).

Earlier, the makers unveiled two striking posters featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, providing a first glimpse of their intriguing characters. These visuals hint at a gripping folk thriller in the making. Inspired by Indian folklore, “VVAN: Force of the Forest” delves into a world where age-old myths come to life and the wilderness hides secrets yet to be discovered.

The film is set to bring the folklore to life on the big screen on 15th May 2026. The movie is slated to begin shooting in June this year. Last month, the makers officially announced Tamannaah’s addition to the project and shared a teaser featuring her introduction. Although her face was not shown in the clip, the ‘Baahubali’ actress was seen running barefoot in a red saree towards a forest.

The teaser also showed her lighting a lamp and encountering a sign that read, “Warning: Entering the forest after sunset isn’t allowed.”

--IANS

ps/