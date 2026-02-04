February 04, 2026 9:28 PM हिंदी

Siddhant Chaturvedi speaks up on his roots from UP, his skill building

Siddhant Chaturvedi speaks up on his roots from UP, his skill building

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’, has traced his journey of polishing his language for cinema.

The actor attended the trailer launch of the film in the city on Wednesday, and spoke about his upbringing in Uttar Pradesh, his Bhojpuri roots, and the quiet struggles that came with language, confidence, and self-expression when he first arrived in Mumbai.

The actor hails from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. He shared how his roots shaped his accent and the worldview.

Talking about his character in the film, he said, “For me, this was always personal. When I came to Mumbai, for the first five-six years, even my Hindi was broken. I used to speak in Bhojpuri”.

He went on to reflect on how language can quietly impact confidence, especially for those who migrate to big cities carrying regional identities. Siddhant spoke about navigating broken Hindi, learning English slowly, and even becoming conscious of pronunciation nuances like the often-spoken ‘sa’ and ‘sha’ divide, a challenge many Indians from different regions face but rarely speak about openly.

“It’s not about if you are from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, the North-East or even Nepal. There’s always a language barrier. And when you are conscious about something like that, it somewhere affects your confidence”, he added.

What made the moment even more relatable was Siddhant’s honesty about learning and adapting without losing himself, from picking up English gradually to self-correcting speech patterns through lived experience rather than formal training. He even recalled how falling in love for the first time, with someone from Chennai who spoke fluent English, became an unexpected learning curve, both emotionally and linguistically.

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ is set to arrive in cinemas on February 20, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Top seeds Semenistaja and Jeanjean cruise into the QF of 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series (Credit: WTA)

Top seeds Semenistaja and Jeanjean cruise into the QF of 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

Gujarat advances launch of annual 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan'; set to begin from Feb 21

Gujarat advances launch of annual 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan'; set to begin from Feb 21

PM Modi expresses confidence in new Manipur govt under CM Khemchand (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi expresses confidence in new Manipur govt under CM Khemchand

People in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir continue to suffer from political subjugation, infrastructural decay (File image)

People in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir continue to suffer from political subjugation, infrastructural decay

Pakistan's illicit gun culture outcome of decades of conflict, permissive governance: Report (File image)

Pakistan's illicit gun culture outcome of decades of conflict, permissive governance: Report

SEBI plans overhaul of ‘Fit and Proper’ rules to prevent premature disqualifications

SEBI plans overhaul of ‘Fit and Proper’ rules to prevent premature disqualifications

Pakistan: Minority Christian community targetted through fabricated drug cases (File image)

Pakistan: Minority Christian community targetted through fabricated drug cases

Sanya Malhotra reflects on the importance of fitness & the discipline it requires

Sanya Malhotra reflects on the importance of fitness & the discipline it requires

U19 WC: George’s century helps India chase down 311, set up title clash against England

U19 WC: George’s century helps India chase down 311, set up title clash against England

BATC 2026: Indian men and women register contrasting wins in group openers to seal QF spots (Credit: BAI)

BATC 2026: Indian men and women register contrasting wins in group openers to seal QF spots