Siddhant Chaturvedi reflects on life from quitting CA to working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, on Saturday shared a deeply personal note tracing his journey from his CA days to finally working under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s banner. The actor has called it a ‘dream he once didn’t even dare to speak aloud’.

Alongside a throwback picture from his 2008 school farewell, Siddhant reflected on tough yet dedicated years of standing in ‘endless audition queues, battling self-doubt and quietly defending his ambition’.

In his own emotional words, the actor wrote, “2008, school farewell. never thought what life would hold 18 years later & I’m still chasing…gained some confidence on the way to chase a dream I couldn’t even dare to talk about- becoming an actor. in a class full of children wanting to be - engineer, doctor, Astronaut, I quietly hid my feelings wrapped under an answer which was to loud to be shared.”

He added, “From quitting CA to standing in infinite queues and not giving up to working under Bhansali sir’s banner as of today, it’s been a journey worth thanking god for… Bohot log judte gaye iss journey mein aur bohoton ne beech raastey bharosa chorr diya…but nothing on them as the weight of my dreams is mine alone which only me and the pillow I sleep on could carry. I have made choices without fear and played each character with submission…still protecting the vision of greatness, some called it arrogance, some called it cocky…I call it ‘Defending my ambition’.

He added, “This post is for all the dreamers, who sometimes people call -the Delulus… people will love you when it’s convenient and leave you when it’s tough…but all you can do is to focus on the thing you can control - Defend that Delulu Dream! Toh chalo kahani nahi, itihaas likhte hain…”

Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy, earning wide acclaim for his breakout performance, and further went on to star in films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan and Phone Bhoot. He will next be seen in the biopic of legendary fiilmmaker V Shantaram.

