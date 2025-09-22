Siddhant Chaturvedi applauds Ladakh Festival for integrating culture, art, and cinema

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who joined the Ladakh Festival celebrations, applauded the event for seamlessly integrating culture, art, and cinema.

He shared his excitement over the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, which showcased the region’s rich traditions alongside contemporary cinematic experiences. Ladakh Tourism posted a video on their Instagram handle featuring Siddhant sharing his delightful experience of the vibrant cultural extravaganza. Alongside it, they wrote, “Bollywood star, @siddhantchaturvedi joins the celebrations at the Ladakh Festival, sharing his delightful experience of the vibrant cultural extravaganza.”

In the video, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor could be heard saying, “It was an amazing experience and I hope that more and more people come here every year, as I will, with my friends, with my family, with my cast, my crew, and I hope to show more and more films and songs here. I would like to thank the Film Centre for organizing such a beautiful festival, and also kind of integrate the culture, the music, the food, the art, everything, and to cinema as much as anything. I am so, so, so excited. Thank you so much.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi graced the inaugural ceremony of Ladakh Festival 2025 as the Guest of Honor, alongside Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyalson. Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sanjit Rodrigues presented the actor with a festival memento in recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema.

The four-day festival, organized by the Department of Tourism and Culture of the Union Territory of Ladakh, features a wide array of activities for tourists, including folk cultural traditions, sports, music, dance, cinema, wildlife, handicrafts, handloom exhibitions, and celestial-themed events across various venues in Leh city.

Speaking of Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actor is reportedly on board for Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film “Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.” A few days ago, the Gully Boy actor was spotted leaving Bahl’s residence along with a few others, while the director came out to see off Siddhant and his team. The duo also posed for photographers outside the house. According to reports, the movie will feature Jaya Bachchan, Sharad Kelkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent roles.

--IANS

ps/