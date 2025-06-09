Sid Sriram says his new track evokes transformative feeling of being lost in love

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Musician Sid Sriram, who recently released his track ‘Kanne/En Kadhaa’, has said that the song presents a story of tender, transformative feeling of being completely lost in love.

The song is a deeply emotive, non-film romantic ballad released in both Tamil and Telugu (Kanne). It follows the April release of Sid Sriram’s devotional track ‘Sivanar’. With this new offering, he continues to champion Indian language music that blends traditional roots with contemporary innovation.

“Kanne/En Kadhaa” explores the vulnerability and transformative intensity of love. It is composed, produced, and sung by Sid Sriram, and features lyrics co-written with Vivek (Tamil) and Kittu Vissapragada(Telugu).

Talking about the song, he said, “‘Kanne/En Kadhaa’ is a deeply personal piece of music for me. It marks the second song as part of my journey with Warner Music India, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world. The track explores the tender, transformative feeling of being completely lost in love; a space where clarity dissolves and all that remains is emotion”.

Sid Sriram’s unique ability to fuse classical depth with modern appeal has made him a household name in both film and independent music. He is known for chart-topping hits like ‘Srivalli’ (Pushpa: The Rise), ‘Kumkumala’ (Brahmastra), ‘Adiye’ (Kadal), ‘Kannaana Kanney’ (Viswasam), and now ‘Sivanar’, he has amassed hundreds of millions of streams and built a loyal global fanbase. In a historic moment, he became the first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella in 2024, further solidifying his reputation as a global music icon.

Sid continues to evolve as an artist while deepening his connection with audiences across languages and geographies.

--IANS

aa/