Sickle cell elimination mission ensured regular treatment at primary care centres: ICMR-CRMCH

Nagpur, June 21 (IANS) The National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission led to mass awareness and ensured care for patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) -- the genetic condition -- at primary health centres, said Dr. Manisha Madkaikar, Director, Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR)- Centre for Research, Management, and Control of Heamoglobinopathies (CRMCH) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

SCD is a chronic, single-gene disorder that causes a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction, and chronic organ damage, significantly reducing life expectancy.

The genetic blood disorder affects the entire life of the patient, as it leads to various severe health complications.

The disease is particularly prevalent in India, especially among the tribal population (57 per cent), though it also affects non-tribals (43 per cent).

To counter the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was launched on July 1, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It aims to eliminate SCD as a public health problem in India by 2047.

Speaking to IANS, Madkaikar stated that the Sickle Cell Elimination Mission led to tremendous awareness, among masses, patients and even healthcare workers, about the about genetic disease, and the therapy.

“There has been a significant improvement in awareness about sickle cell disease, we have done mass population screening activities, community awareness activities, identified large number of patients with sickle cell disease,” she said.

ICMR-CRMCH has been a key centre in India working to fight sickle cell disease (SCD) and other blood disorders. It was inaugurated in December 2022 by PM Modi.

The Director noted a “definite progress in terms of diagnosis of sickle cell disease and their treatment”.

She stated that the “hydroxyurea therapy -- the time tested and standard therapy for SCD -- which was till few years back, not available or available only intermittently in few centres, is now available regularly at every level right from primary health care level,” Madkaikar told IANS.

“Now, the medical professionals are comfortable in prescribing hydroxyurea, and they are being trained to how to monitor patients with hydroxyurea,” the noted scientist said.

According to the Health Ministry "as of June 3, 2025, a total of 5.72 crore people have been screened for Sickle Cell Disease, achieving over 75 per cent of the three-year target".

Further, Madkaikar said that the elimination mission enabled sickle cell counsellors to regularly counsel the families about the disease.

They now also explain how to take care of these patients and as well as how to prevent the birth of sickle cell disease via antibiotics screening and pre-marital counselling, she said.

“There has been a tremendous increase in awareness, and I am sure this will translate into better quality of life and less burden of sickle cell disease in the long term in the country,” Madkaikar said.

