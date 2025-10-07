October 07, 2025 11:51 AM हिंदी

Shweta Tripathi shoots in Benares for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’: Feels like completing a circle

Shweta Tripathi shoots in Benares for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’: Feels like completing a circle

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has officially commenced shooting for the movie adaptation of the “Mirzapur” series in Benares and will be seen reprising the role of Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta.

Shweta told IANS: “Coming back as Golu feels like returning to an old friend, someone who has seen me grow, fall, rise, and rediscover myself through all these years. There’s something about Benaras that makes every story feel more alive, more rooted.”

Coming back to Benares is like a full circle for Shweta.

Citing her reasons, she said: “This city has witnessed so many turning points in my life as an actor, from Masaan to Mirzapur series and now to be here for the movie feels like completing a circle. Golu’s world has changed, and so have I, but what remains constant is the fire she carries within and I can’t wait for audiences to experience that on the big screen.”

“It’s an iconic moment that India’s most loved series is the first show ever to become a film real soon”.

Talking about the crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

In films, the actress was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos directed by Vipul Mehta.The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

RBI may go for 1 more rates cut; GST reform and festive spending to boost growth

RBI may go for 1 more rates cut; GST reform and festive spending to boost growth

Inspired generations of players: Harbhajan's warm birthday wishes for Zaheer

Inspired generations of players: Harbhajan's warm birthday wishes for Zaheer

Karan Aujla announces new world tour: Will be celebration of P-Pop’s rich heritage, global appeal

Karan Aujla announces new world tour: Will be celebration of P-Pop’s rich heritage, global appeal

PM Modi to inaugurate 9th edition of India Mobile Congress 2025 tomorrow

PM Modi to inaugurate 9th edition of India Mobile Congress 2025 tomorrow

Sunita Kapoor says she’s overjoyed to see Karan Boolani’s love for daughter Rhea Kapoor

Sunita Kapoor says she’s overjoyed to see Karan Boolani’s love for daughter Rhea Kapoor

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite at red carpet of her upcoming film’s premiere

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite at red carpet of her upcoming film’s premiere

Tobacco industry driving new wave of nicotine addiction with e-cigarettes: WHO

Tobacco industry driving new wave of nicotine addiction with e-cigarettes: WHO

Sunny Deol celebrates 30 years of ‘Lord Bob’ in Hindi cinema

Sunny Deol celebrates 30 years of ‘Lord Bob’ in Hindi cinema

Adnan Sami pays emotional tribute to his mother on her first death anniversary

Adnan Sami pays emotional tribute to his mother on her first death anniversary

Milap Zaveri shares why ‘Saiyaara’ is Mohit Suri’s best film to date

Milap Zaveri shares why ‘Saiyaara’ is Mohit Suri’s best film to date