August 06, 2025 11:44 AM हिंदी

Shweta Tripathi: Queer stories aren’t seasonal

Shweta Tripathi: Queer stories aren’t seasonal

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress-producer Shweta Tripathi, who is taking her critically acclaimed play titled “Cock” across India, said queer stories aren’t seasonal, they’re human stories. They deserve space, dignity, and celebration throughout the year.

After receiving praise for her play Cock, which had successful runs in Mumbai and Delhi during the Pride Month, Shweta is now set to take the production to more cities across India produced under her stage production company, AllMyTea.

“This play is incredibly close to my heart,” says Shweta.

“Pride, as a theme, isn’t bound by a date on the calendar. Being an ally means showing up every single day. Queer stories aren’t seasonal—they’re human stories, and they deserve space, dignity, and celebration throughout the year.”

Shweta said that as an artist, she feels a deep responsibility to reflect the diversity of the “world we live in.”

“That’s why we’re committed to taking Cock to more cities across India. We’re currently in talks to expand the play’s reach through 2025 and into 2026, and I couldn’t be more excited to keep these conversations going with new audiences,” the actress said.

The play, which delves into themes of love, identity, and sexual fluidity, has struck a powerful chord with audiences and sparked vital conversations around LGBTQ+ representation in Indian theatre.

Written by British playwright Mike Bartlett, and being directed by Manish Gandhi, the play is an explosive, emotionally charged drama that delves into themes of identity, sexuality, and the fluidity of love. It's an honest, unapologetic portrayal of a man caught between the familiar and the unexpected—his long-time male partner and a new-found attraction to a woman.

In addition to touring with Cock, Shweta is also gearing up to make her debut film as a producer with a poignant queer love story.

On the acting front, Shweta was last seen on screen in the comedy Kanjoos Makhichoos by Vipul Mehta.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Under Biden, US-Russia ties lowered to 'unprecedented level': Kremlin

Under Biden, US-Russia ties lowered to 'unprecedented level': Kremlin

RBI pegs India’s CPI inflation at 3.1 pc for FY26 amid strong monsoon, healthy kharif sowing

RBI pegs India’s CPI inflation at 3.1 pc for FY26 amid strong monsoon, healthy kharif sowing

Producer Sameer Nair watches Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan; Calls film a searing, powerful work of art!

Producer Sameer Nair watches Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan; Calls film a searing, powerful work of art!

Indian stock market extends losses marginally after RBI MPC decisions

Indian stock market extends losses marginally after RBI MPC decisions

RBI retains India’s GDP growth forecast at 6.5 pc for 2025-26

RBI retains India’s GDP growth forecast at 6.5 pc for FY 2025-26

Sonam Kapoor on ‘Aisha’: For the first time in Bollywood, fashion wasn’t just a background

Sonam Kapoor on ‘Aisha’: For the first time in Bollywood, fashion wasn’t just a background

Tanishk Bagchi reveals his musical influences

Tanishk Bagchi reveals his musical influences

Soha steps into the kitchen for second time in 2025 to make homemade chocolates

Soha steps into the kitchen for second time in 2025 to make homemade chocolates

Actor Manchu Manoj's next film titled 'David Reddy'

Actor Manchu Manoj's next film titled 'David Reddy'

Shilpa pens heartfelt b’day note for mother-in-law: Blessed to have you in my life

Shilpa pens heartfelt b’day note for mother-in-law: Blessed to have you in my life