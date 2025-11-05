November 05, 2025 9:54 AM हिंदी

Shweta Tripathi on ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’: Reliving Golu’s bookworm phase is exciting yet challenging

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has shared that stepping once again into the shoes of Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta in the Mirzapur: The Movie is both exciting and a huge challenge

The film, which recently completed its first schedule of shooting in Varanasi, is said to depict the early era of “Mirzapur” Season 1.

Calling it both nostalgic and creatively challenging, Shweta told IANS: “It feels like a great call back to where it all began. Golu has grown so much through the seasons, but to go back and relive her bookworm phase is both exciting and a huge challenge.”

“Revisiting that innocence and recreating her early world is something very special for me as an actor. And of course, it feels like a reunion of Guddu and Golu.”

She shared that reuniting with Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit feels like catching up with a best friend after a long school break.

She added: “To meet Guddu Pandit again is like meeting your best friend after school vacation, that same kind of excitement of meeting my best friend Ali Fazal again.”

Talking about the crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.

--IANS

dc/

