September 22, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Shubhangi Atre to celebrate Navratri in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' with a dandiya sequence

Shubhangi Atre to celebrate Navratri in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' with a dandiya sequence

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Television actress Shubhangi Atre, popularly known as Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai," indulged in the Navratri festivities with a colourful dandiya track on the show.

It might be exciting to know that Shubhangi is a professional dancer herself and ended up contributing to the choreography of the sequence.

Shubhangi opened up about some fun moments and challenges she had to go through during the shoot of the dandiya track.

Spilling her excitement about the Navratri sequence, Shubhangi shared, “I was absolutely thrilled when the makers decided to bring in a special dandiya track this Navratri. Dancing has always been close to my heart, and as a trained dancer, I love the chance to showcase that side on the show."

She added that over the years, she has donned the choreographer’s hat several times for various tracks of the show, adding her little inputs and making them more graceful and entertaining.

"This time too, I helped design the steps, ensuring they had the right balance of tradition and fun," Shubhangi added.

She revealed that the real challenge, however, was teaching the dandiya to her co-stars Rohitashv Gour (Tiwari Ji) and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Ji).

"Both are wonderful co-stars, but when it comes to dance, they have their own hilarious style, which made rehearsals a riot of laughter. We would burst out laughing after every take! The entire atmosphere was festive, fun, and filled with laughter, just like Navratri should be,” Shubhangi revealed.

Back in January this year, Shubhangi visited her hometown, Indore, and reconnected with her Kathak roots and her guru after a long gap of 18 years.

She shared, "Sitting in the same practice hall where I once trained, performing a few moves, and hearing her words of encouragement brought back a flood of memories. The walls still display a picture of me from when we performed together. Meeting her reminded me of how important dance is to me. It has taught me resilience and how to adapt to life’s rhythm. Every movement has a story, and every story carries a lesson. Revisiting those lessons reignited a spark within me."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Ekta Kapoor says 'working with Mohanlal at this milestone is an honour'

Ekta Kapoor says 'working with Mohanlal at this milestone is an honour'

Sargun Mehta talks about having 35 characters in upcoming show "Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan"

Sargun Mehta talks about having 35 characters in upcoming show "Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan"

Janhvi Kapoor on PM Narendra Modi's life-inspired movie, “Mera Desh Pehle”: Everything he does is inspiring

Janhvi Kapoor on PM Narendra Modi's life-inspired movie, “Mera Desh Pehle”: Everything he does is inspiring

Akshay Kumar explains the maths of his life

Akshay Kumar explains the maths of his life

RBI cancels registration of Datta Finance over irregular digital lending practices

RBI cancels registration of Datta Finance over irregular digital lending practices

Rashmika Mandanna shoots for 'Cocktail 2' in Italy: 'Hope amazing memories are created'

Rashmika Mandanna shoots for 'Cocktail 2' in Italy: 'Hope amazing memories are created'

From 'Bandit Queen' to 'Jolly LLB 3' Gajraj Rao showers praises on co-star Seema Biswas

From 'Bandit Queen' to 'Jolly LLB 3' Gajraj Rao showers praises on co-star Seema Biswas

'Homebound' director Neeraj Ghaywan on "consciously" casting Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa

'Homebound' director Neeraj Ghaywan on "consciously" casting Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa

Paresh Rawal reflects on the factors behind the box office failures of films

Paresh Rawal reflects on the factors behind the box office failures of films

Gujarat: Navratri pandals echo with 'Operation Sindoor' theme in Surat 

Gujarat: Navratri pandals echo with 'Operation Sindoor' theme in Surat 