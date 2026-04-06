April 06, 2026 3:05 PM हिंदी

Shubhangi Atre sheds light on how she constructed her character in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run’

Shubhangi Atre sheds light on how she constructed her character in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run’

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run’, has said that the film’s narrative does lend a new dimension to her fan-favourite character.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run’ is an Indian Hindi-language comedy drama film, and is based on the television series ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’.

When asked if the shift from a show format to a film changed how she built this performance, she said, “No, I do not think so. We had to stay true to the character the way the audience has loved her for the past ten years. I do not think there was a need to do anything different. People love you for how you have been portraying the character. That said, the film does give each character a slightly different dimension because of the new situations, which was exciting to explore”.

She believes Angoori’s USP is what makes her special, and it is important to stay true to that, as he said, “That is the best thing one can do for a character that people already love so much. It has been ten years, and people have given us so much love that itself is a very big thing for any show. Now you get to see the same characters on a bigger scale, with a fresh story, beautiful locations, and a wonderful cast”.

“It is a complete entertainer that you can enjoy in one go, full of laughter and fun. So definitely watch it, keep laughing, keep loving, and lots of love to everyone”, she added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run’ is available to stream on ZEE5.

--IANS

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